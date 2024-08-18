'It's a skill': When BTS' Jungkook bragged about why he'll make a good homemaker during late night livestream

BTS' Jungkook amused everyone as he washed dishes during a livestream and claimed to be a great homemaker. The idol was surprised as one of the fans asked him to do his dishes as he finished singing a few songs. But being a sport, he took on the challenge and showed off his dishwashing skills.

Back in 2022, during a livestream, BTS' Jungkook washed his dishes and bragged that he would make a great househusband in front of millions. When a fan asked him to do his dishes, the idol amusing declared that he needed to do the dishes anyway. He questioned the fan and asked, 'You didn't think I can wash dishes, right?' Following this, he went ahead and washed his dishes. He also added that he is in fact very good at it and even showed off his amazing skills. Jungkook bragged and stated that if he was a homemaker, he would have been very good at it.

Jungkook is the youngest member of the K-pop mega group BTS. The member marked his debut as a soloist with his album GOLDEN which was released in October 2023. He has also collaborated with several global artists and dropped popular singles like Seven featuring Latto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow. Jungkook is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service.

Jungkook's first solo documentary Jungkook: I Am Still is set for a worldwide premiere on September 18. The documentary will give an insight into his eight-month journey as a soloist. It will follow his journey from preparing for GOLDEN to the promotions.

The group BTS celebrated their 11th debut anniversary earlier this June. While RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service, Jin was discharged on June 12 and celebrated the event with fans. Over the years, BTS have impacted and entertained fans through their music and content.

