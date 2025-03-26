IU-Park Bo Gum's When Life Gives You Tangerines named most beloved show with over 20 percent viewership; see list

The ongoing romance drama When Life Gives You Tangerines has won hearts. From being Good Data Corporation’s most buzzworthy actors of the week to topping Gallup Korea's poll, the Netflix series has emerged as the most beloved TV and OTT program among adult Koreans, as reported by K-media outlet Wikitree on March 26. It continued to shine amid intense competition from other high-ranked ongoing dramas like Park Hyung Sik's Buried Hearts and Seo Kang Joon's Undercover High School.

When Life Gives You Tangerines has managed to secure the No. 1 position in the Gallup Korea survey undertaken from March 18 to 20, by beating the other dramas boasting over 20% viewership. According to the report, 1,003 voters nationwide, aged 18 and above, took part in the poll, the results of which were announced on March 25. The IU-Park Bo Gum romance drama was crowned the winner after it earned a notable 6.9% preference rating.

Unlike other surveys, this one went beyond the traditional viewership ratings. It allowed participants to name their favorite shows without restrictions, regardless of airing time, platform or channel. Additionally, from 2023, the survey expanded to include OTT content, acknowledging the rising impact of online streaming.

Top 5 most-loved programs as per Gallup Korea's survey:

1. When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix) - 6.9%

2. Mr. Trot 3 (TV Chosun) - 4.7%

3. For Eagle Brothers (KBS2) - 3.5%

4. My Merry Marriage (KBS1) - 3.2%

5. Buried Hearts (SBS) - 2.8%

The other shows in the top 10 included— Running Man, 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4, I Am a Natural Person, and Cinderella Game. Notably, When Life Gives You Tangerines is the fifth Netflix-produced series to top the Gallup survey. Previous winners include The Glory (March 2023), Culinary Class Wars (October 2024), Squid Game Season 2 (January 2025), and The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call (February 2025).

Advertisement

Besides topping Gallop Korea's poll, the protagonist of When Life Gives You Tangerines—IU—created the most buzz among all South Korean actors appearing in ongoing shows this week. The idol-actor was followed by her When Life Gives You Tangerines co-star Park Bo Gum at No. 2 in the most buzzworthy actors' list of Good Data Corporation.