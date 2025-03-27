Kim Soo Hyun cheating scandal grows as netizens circulate top actresses' names amid Kim Sae Ron dating controversy

The controversy surrounding actor Kim Soo Hyun has intensified following the emergence of leaked voice recordings regarding the late actress Kim Sae Ron. As rumors regarding Kim Soo Hyun’s alleged cheating gain traction, concerns are growing over the ethical implications of revealing private details and dragging uninvolved celebrities into the debate.

On March 26, the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute aired an audio clip featuring a conversation between a forensic expert and an individual allegedly identified as one of Kim Sae Ron’s close friends, referred to as Mr. A. In the recording, Mr. A claimed that Kim Sae Ron endured significant emotional distress during her alleged six-year relationship with Kim Soo Hyun. According to him, she often compared her situation to that of a "queen" struggling to maintain her position while dealing with numerous "concubines" of Kim Soo Hyun.

During the discussion, the forensic expert brought up the names of two prominent female celebrities, asking whether they were also romantically linked to Kim Soo Hyun. Mr. A seemingly confirmed this, fueling online speculation. Although the names were censored, internet users quickly began piecing together clues, leading to a flurry of assumptions and accusations.

Discussions across comment sections and online forums have intensified speculation, with some users circulating blurred images and openly suggesting the names of female celebrities they believe might be linked to the controversy. This surge of online rumors has drawn major backlash from others. Many netizens are denouncing the reckless spread of unverified claims, stressing that dragging uninvolved individuals into a scandal without concrete proof is both irresponsible and unjust.

Some argue that these allegations not only risk defaming those mentioned but also show deep disrespect toward Kim Sae Ron, whose passing is now being used to fuel controversy rather than preserve her legacy. Others express concern over the potential harm to innocent celebrities, warning that baseless speculation could lead to severe repercussions, including online harassment and irreparable damage to reputations.

The release of the recording has also sparked outrage among netizens. Many are criticizing the irresponsible spread of unverified claims, emphasizing that innocent individuals may suffer from baseless allegations. Furthermore, there are growing concerns about the psychological toll that such rumors can have on those being wrongfully implicated. As online discussions grow more heated, calls for responsible reporting and ethical discourse are increasing. Many are urging the public to avoid engaging in speculative accusations and to consider the potential harm caused by reckless gossip.