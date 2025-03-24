When Life Gives You Tangerines' IU-Park Bo Gum leads buzzworthy actors' list; Undercover High School triumphs Buried Hearts in drama section

The Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of most buzzworthy actors' list has been updated to include OTT shows besides the dramas airing on South Korean broadcast television starting this week. The newly integrated actor list changed the previous rankings and led to Netflix's When Life Gives You Tangerines' taking the top spot. Undercover High School continued its reign over the drama list.

IU created the most buzz among all South Korean actors appearing in ongoing shows this week. The idol-actor was followed by her When Life Gives You Tangerines co-star Park Bo Gum at No. 2 in the most buzzworthy actors' section. The drama list includes just the broadcast television ones; therefore, the romance drama missed grabbing a spot. The drama has shown steady growth since its premiere and will drop its last 4 episodes on March 28.

In the buzzworthy drama section, Undercover High School continued to beat Buried Hearts to take the top spot. The former's male lead Seo Kang Jun clenched the No. 3 spot and the female lead Jin Ki Joo rose two places from last week, reaching No. 6. Buried Hearts stayed strong at No. 2, with its protagonist Park Hyung Sik following Seo Kang Joon at No. 4 in the actor list.

Another K-drama that premiered in the same month, My Dearest Nemesis, held strong at No. 3 on the drama list, with leads Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook getting pushed down to No. 7 and No. 8, respectively, on the actor list. The Art of Negotiation's Lee Je Hoon broke into the list to become the fifth-most buzzworthy actor of the week and ranked No. 4 among the series. The Potato Lab rounded off the top 5 in the drama section.

Top 10 K-dramas that generated the most buzz this week:

MBC's Undercover High School SBS's Buried Hearts tvN's My Dearest Nemesis JTBC's The Art of Negotiation tvN's The Potato Lab KBS2's Cinderella Game Channel A's The Witch KBS2's For Eagle Brothers ENA's Mother and Mom KBS2's Villains Everywhere

