Will When Life Gives You Tangerines have sad ending? IU and Park Bo Gum starrer hints at heartbreaking tragedy

As Netflix’s When Life Gives You Tangerines approaches its final stretch, anticipation and apprehension are gripping viewers. The series, known for its deeply emotional storytelling, has already moved audiences to tears with its first three volumes, and now, as it prepares to close its journey with episodes 13 to 16, fans are bracing themselves for what is expected to be its most devastating arc yet.

Many believe the final episodes will represent the 'winter' of protagonist Ae Sun’s life—a poetic but heartbreaking depiction of aging, loss, and the passage of time. Played in different timelines by IU and Moon So Ri, Ae Sun has already endured years of hardships and separation, and if the latest teasers are any indication, her story will not be ending on a lighthearted note.

On March 28, Netflix will release the concluding episodes, but even before their premiere, newly revealed teaser images and a preview clip have stirred intense discussions online. The promotional material exudes an atmosphere of sorrow, fueling speculation that the drama’s final act will be just as melancholic as its beginning, if not more. The latest preview has left fans heartbroken, as it strongly hints at an impending tragedy surrounding Gwan Sik, played in different timelines by Park Bo Gum and Park Hae Joon.

Several key moments in the clip suggest that Ae Sun will face yet another loss in her life, with Gwan Sik potentially passing away before her.

Advertisement

One of the most distressing moments shows Geum Myeong, one of their children, breaking down in tears as someone is rushed to the hospital. Another shot captures an aged and frail Ae Sun, now with silver hair, sitting alone in deep contemplation. In yet another brief but telling flashback, Ae Sun is seen happily waving with her three children, reinforcing the theme of memories and longing for those who are no longer by her side.

From the very first episode, When Life Gives You Tangerines has foreshadowed an impending tragedy. The drama originally introduced Ae Sun as an elderly woman living in a nursing home, standing alone by the ocean, reflecting on her past. This early scene now seems even more symbolic, as it subtly hints at the possibility that Ae Sun will spend her later years in solitude after losing the person who stood by her side for a lifetime.

Advertisement

The idea of Gwan Sik’s passing is particularly painful for audiences, given how much Ae Sun has already endured. Throughout the series, she has suffered the loss of her parents, her grandmother, and even her son. If the finale forces her to say goodbye to her beloved husband as well, it would solidify the drama as one of the most tragic stories in recent K-drama history.

Fans are especially emotional about one of the most memorable scenes from Volume 3, in which Ae Sun expresses her only wish: to grow old and pass away at the same time as Gwan Sik. This heartbreaking moment captured her deepest desire for companionship until the very end, yet it seems that even this simple dream may not be fulfilled. Adding to the emotional weight of this possibility is how Gwan Sik has been shown in a weakened state in the stills. At his daughter’s wedding, he appears noticeably frail, which in hindsight may have been another subtle hint about his declining health.

Advertisement

With emotions running high, devoted viewers of the show have taken to social media to plead with the show’s creators for a more hopeful ending. While fans understand that life and death are natural cycles, many argue that the story has already been overwhelmingly sorrowful from the very beginning. The drama’s original Korean title, which translates to You Have Done Well, suggests themes of healing and resilience. However, if Ae Sun is left alone after experiencing a lifetime of grief, some argue that the series may be too unrelenting in its sorrow, offering little in the way of comfort or resolution.

A major portion of the audience believes that while the show is meant to depict the harsh realities of life, there is still room for a bittersweet but meaningful ending—one that does not completely strip Ae Sun of happiness in her final years. Many are hoping that even if Gwan Sik’s fate is sealed, the series will at least allow Ae Sun to find peace, surrounded by her loved ones rather than in isolation.

With just days left until the grand finale, speculation is at an all-time high. Will the drama remain true to its sorrowful tone and deliver a tragic farewell, or will it surprise audiences with a final twist of warmth and hope? Regardless of the outcome, one thing is certain: When Life Gives You Tangerines has already left a lasting mark on viewers. As audiences prepare for the final emotional ride, they can only hope that Ae Sun’s story will conclude with the dignity and love she has always longed for. The answers will finally be revealed when the last four episodes drop on March 28.