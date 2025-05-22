I've Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 8: Laika Plans A Beach Trip—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘I Met a Pine Spirit,’ Natalie urges Azusa to marry and suggests attending a matchmaking event in Tazine, a struggling town. Azusa, Halkara, and Flatorte find the event disappointing but later meet Misjantie, a marriage spirit whose temple is in danger.

To save it, she proposes Falfa and Shalsha hold a symbolic marriage. Supported by Beelzebub, the ceremony is held with attendees from past episodes. Afterwards, Misjantie relocates her temple near Azusa’s village. Natalie prays at the new site but remains single.

I've Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 8 will see Laika, tired of the cold, suggest a tropical vacation. Azusa and her group will then visit a southern beach, only to find the water filled with jellyfish, making swimming impossible.

While enjoying the sandy shore instead, they will meet Cureina, a gloomy girl drawing eerie images in the sand. She will turn out to be a jellyfish spirit who will promise to clear the waters—on one condition: they must become her art models.

I've Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 8, titled ‘We Went to the Beach,’ is set to air in Japan on May 24, 2025, at 9:30 pm JST. It will be broadcast on networks such as AT-X, TOKYO MX, BS11, and others. International audiences can stream the episode with English subtitles on Crunchyroll the same day.

Dubbed versions are generally released a few weeks later. In select Southeast Asian regions, I've Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 8 may also be accessible via Muse Asia’s YouTube channel, though this will vary by regional licensing arrangements.

