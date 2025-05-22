Amid criticism, Ibrahim Ali Khan gets touching shoutout from Nadaaniyan's onscreen dad Jugal Hansraj

Nadaaniyan, starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in lead roles, received mixed reviews. While some love the film, many criticized their performances, storyline, dubbed voice and more. Now, Jugal Hansraj, who played the role of debutant Ibrahim’s father, Dr. Sanjay Mehta, revealed the actor's best qualities amid backlash and we are in awe.

Advertisement

In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Jugal Hansraj was asked about one piece of advice he would like to give to Ibrahim Ali Khan. He praised him, saying, “He's a wonderful guy, very well-mannered. It was an absolute delight to work with him. The affection towards him, the fatherly affection, came naturally.”

The Nadaaniyan actor also talked about the criticism the film is receiving, especially Ibrahim’s performance. He shared that the feedback can be constructive but not personal. According to him, people can be ‘kinder,’ and it is something he feels is lacking somewhere.

However, Jugal also believes that acting in film is a public job and stars have to be prepared to receive criticism or praise for their performances. He shared that they should accept whatever they get and just move on.

Talking about the film, Jugal Hansraj shared that he is happy with the response the film received. Recalling the time working with the team, he called it quite ‘good.’

Advertisement

He also opened up about taking on different OTT roles currently and shared how the Mismatched series featured him as a ‘flamboyant’ character while he was a doctor and father in Nadaaniyan. He also revealed that he will be seen in some more OTT projects this year.

Meanwhile, Nadaaniyan marked the debut of Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. He was seen alongside Khushi Kapoor as the female lead. The film was heavily criticized, especially for the lead pair. It also marked the directorial debut of Shauna Gautam and was produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra.

The synopsis of the movie read, “When a misunderstanding turns her friends against her, lovable rich girl Pia hires Arjun, a career-focused new student, to pretend to be her boyfriend.”

Apart from Ibrahim and Khushi, it also features Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj in key roles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did You Know Ibrahim Ali Khan’s hearing disability at birth impacted his speech? Actor reveals he's still working 'really hard'