Sreeleela’s 5 most iconic dance tracks

Sreeleela’s dance tracks are something fans look forward to these days. Whether it's a mass number or a romantic song, she brings something fresh each time. These dance numbers have become crowd favorites and played a key role in boosting her stardom across languages. Therefore, let's take a look at some of her iconic special groovy tracks here!

5 most iconic dance tracks by Sreeleela

1. Kurchi Madathapetti

Music Director: Thaman S

Singers: Mahesh Babu, Thaman S, Sri Krishna and Sahithi Chaganti

Choreographer: Sekhar

Year of Release: 2024

Genre: Indian pop

Where to Watch/Listen: YouTube/Spotify

Kurchi Madathapetti from Guntur Kaaram became a big hit because of its catchy beats. The song became more popular in South India as it came from a popular meme. While netizens danced to the song, they also laughed and enjoyed the fun vibe of the track.

Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela added to the fun with their energetic dance. Their hook step went viral on Instagram Reels. Fans and celebrities started copying it and the song soon became a party favorite.

It also broke records online. It was the fastest Telugu song to cross 600 million views on YouTube. It stayed on top of the Billboard India Songs chart for weeks.

2. Kissik

Music Director: Devi Sri Prasad

Singer: Sublahshini (Telugu version)

Choreographer: Ganesh Acharya

Year of Release: 2024

Genre: Item/party song

Where to Watch/Listen: YouTube/Spotify

Kissik song from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 went on to become an iconic track due to the film's mass appeal. After Oo Antava from the first part became a sensation, fans were already excited about this item number. After it was released, fans could not help but swoon over Sreeleela's dance movies.

Till now, the dance track has amassed over 119 million views on YouTube. It became so viral on the internet that every other reel people saw was of this song. Thanks to the high-octane choreography and the peppy beats, fans still dance to this track during parties.

3. Pulsar Bike

Music Director: Bheems Ceciroleo

Singer: Bheems Ceciroleo

Choreographer: Sekhar

Year of Release: 2022

Genre: Party song

Where to Watch/Listen: YouTube/Spotify

The Pulsar Bike song from the hit film Dhamaka perfectly captures the mass appeal of a Telugu movie. The track still has fans grooving to its peppy beats and who can we even blame? Ravi Teja brought his trademark energy and swag to the screen. His lively dance and strong presence made the song more fun.

Sreeleela’s performance was another highlight. Her energetic moves and great chemistry with Ravi Teja stood out. The music by Bheems Ceciroleo had a mix of folk and modern beats. This made the song catchy and perfect for dancing.

The hook step, based on a bike move, went viral on Instagram and YouTube. All these elements made Pulsar Bike a crowd-pleaser and a mass favorite.

4. Ramuloo Ramulaa from Aadikeshava

Music Director: Thaman S

Singer: Anurag Kulkarni, Mangli

Choreographer: Jani Master (for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo version)

Year of Release: 2023

Genre: Party song

Where to Watch/Listen: YouTube/Spotify

Sreeleela's version of Ramuloo Ramulaa from Aadikeshava became iconic for its catchy music. Although it is a copy of Allu Arjun's song from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, this version created its own identity. Sreeleela’s lively dance and strong screen presence made the song stand out.

Her expressions and stylish moves matched the beats perfectly. The choreography was full of fun hook steps that fans loved. The song quickly became popular on social media. Even though the movie Aadikeshava had mixed reviews, this track remained a favorite and became a party anthem.

5. Ole Ole Paapaayi

Music Director: Harris Jayaraj

Singer: Ram Miriyala, Priya Hemesh

Choreographer: Jani Master

Year of Release: 2023

Genre: Dance/party song

Where to Watch/Listen: YouTube/Spotify

Ole Ole Paapaayi from Extra-Ordinary Man had its own reasons to become a viral sensation. It was because of Sreeleela’s electrifying dance. Her energetic and graceful moves make it visually appealing to the audience. On the other hand, Nithiin’s lively presence makes the song even more enjoyable.

The choreography by Jani Master is stylish and full of fun steps that fans love. Harris Jayaraj’s catchy, upbeat music makes the track memorable. Sreeleela’s expressive style and easy chemistry with Nithiin make the song a highlight of her career. Many call it one of her best dance performances. The song became very popular on social media and streaming platforms. It turned into a favorite party anthem in Telugu music.

Conclusion

Sreeleela’s dance performances have become very popular with fans. She combines energy, grace, and expression in every move. Her confident and charming style makes each song fun to watch. The actress mixes traditional and modern dance in a way that many people enjoy.

Sreeleela also has great chemistry with her co-stars and that adds to the appeal. Many of her songs go viral on social media and this has helped her become one of the most admired dancers in Telugu cinema. Her lively presence and skillful dancing always stand out. In recent times, she has replaced several other actresses as the main lead in movies, including Guntur Kaaram.

