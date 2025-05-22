Vicky Kaushal Homebound Kesari Veer Advance Booking Salman Khan Sitaare Zameen Par song Janhvi Kapoor Bhool Chuk Maaf Advance Booking Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Karan Johar Raid 2 Box Office Paresh Rawal

Sreeleela’s 5 most iconic dance tracks

Check out the most iconic dance tracks of Sreeleela here. They include Kissik, Kurchi Madathapetti and many more songs.

By Anjali Choudhury
Published on May 22, 2025  |  04:25 PM IST |  13K
Sreeleela Instagram
Sreeleela’s 5 most iconic dance tracks (PC: Sreeleela Instagram)

Sreeleela’s dance tracks are something fans look forward to these days. Whether it's a mass number or a romantic song, she brings something fresh each time. These dance numbers have become crowd favorites and played a key role in boosting her stardom across languages. Therefore, let's take a look at some of her iconic special groovy tracks here!

Advertisement

5 most iconic dance tracks by Sreeleela

1. Kurchi Madathapetti

  • Music Director: Thaman S
  • Singers: Mahesh Babu, Thaman S, Sri Krishna and Sahithi Chaganti
  • Choreographer: Sekhar 
  • Year of Release: 2024
  • Genre: Indian pop
  • Where to Watch/Listen: YouTube/Spotify


Kurchi Madathapetti from Guntur Kaaram became a big hit because of its catchy beats. The song became more popular in South India as it came from a popular meme. While netizens danced to the song, they also laughed and enjoyed the fun vibe of the track.

Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela added to the fun with their energetic dance. Their hook step went viral on Instagram Reels. Fans and celebrities started copying it and the song soon became a party favorite.

It also broke records online. It was the fastest Telugu song to cross 600 million views on YouTube. It stayed on top of the Billboard India Songs chart for weeks.

2. Kissik

  • Music Director: Devi Sri Prasad
  • Singer: Sublahshini (Telugu version)
  • Choreographer: Ganesh Acharya
  • Year of Release: 2024
  • Genre: Item/party song
  • Where to Watch/Listen: YouTube/Spotify
Advertisement


Kissik song from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 went on to become an iconic track due to the film's mass appeal. After Oo Antava from the first part became a sensation, fans were already excited about this item number. After it was released, fans could not help but swoon over Sreeleela's dance movies. 

Till now, the dance track has amassed over 119 million views on YouTube. It became so viral on the internet that every other reel people saw was of this song. Thanks to the high-octane choreography and the peppy beats, fans still dance to this track during parties.

3. Pulsar Bike

  • Music Director: Bheems Ceciroleo
  • Singer: Bheems Ceciroleo
  • Choreographer: Sekhar 
  • Year of Release: 2022
  • Genre: Party song
  • Where to Watch/Listen: YouTube/Spotify


The Pulsar Bike song from the hit film Dhamaka perfectly captures the mass appeal of a Telugu movie. The track still has fans grooving to its peppy beats and who can we even blame? Ravi Teja brought his trademark energy and swag to the screen. His lively dance and strong presence made the song more fun. 

Advertisement

Sreeleela’s performance was another highlight. Her energetic moves and great chemistry with Ravi Teja stood out. The music by Bheems Ceciroleo had a mix of folk and modern beats. This made the song catchy and perfect for dancing. 

The hook step, based on a bike move, went viral on Instagram and YouTube. All these elements made Pulsar Bike a crowd-pleaser and a mass favorite.

4. Ramuloo Ramulaa from Aadikeshava

  • Music Director: Thaman S
  • Singer: Anurag Kulkarni, Mangli
  • Choreographer: Jani Master (for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo version)
  • Year of Release: 2023
  • Genre: Party song
  • Where to Watch/Listen: YouTube/Spotify


Sreeleela's version of Ramuloo Ramulaa from Aadikeshava became iconic for its catchy music. Although it is a copy of Allu Arjun's song from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, this version created its own identity. Sreeleela’s lively dance and strong screen presence made the song stand out. 

Her expressions and stylish moves matched the beats perfectly. The choreography was full of fun hook steps that fans loved. The song quickly became popular on social media. Even though the movie Aadikeshava had mixed reviews, this track remained a favorite and became a party anthem. 

Advertisement

5. Ole Ole Paapaayi

  • Music Director: Harris Jayaraj
  • Singer: Ram Miriyala, Priya Hemesh
  • Choreographer: Jani Master
  • Year of Release: 2023
  • Genre: Dance/party song
  • Where to Watch/Listen: YouTube/Spotify


Ole Ole Paapaayi from Extra-Ordinary Man had its own reasons to become a viral sensation. It was because of Sreeleela’s electrifying dance. Her energetic and graceful moves make it visually appealing to the audience. On the other hand, Nithiin’s lively presence makes the song even more enjoyable. 

The choreography by Jani Master is stylish and full of fun steps that fans love. Harris Jayaraj’s catchy, upbeat music makes the track memorable. Sreeleela’s expressive style and easy chemistry with Nithiin make the song a highlight of her career. Many call it one of her best dance performances. The song became very popular on social media and streaming platforms. It turned into a favorite party anthem in Telugu music. 

Conclusion

Sreeleela’s dance performances have become very popular with fans. She combines energy, grace, and expression in every move. Her confident and charming style makes each song fun to watch. The actress mixes traditional and modern dance in a way that many people enjoy. 

Sreeleela also has great chemistry with her co-stars and that adds to the appeal. Many of her songs go viral on social media and this has helped her become one of the most admired dancers in Telugu cinema. Her lively presence and skillful dancing always stand out. In recent times, she has replaced several other actresses as the main lead in movies, including Guntur Kaaram.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such stories!

ALSO READ: Is Sreeleela unhappy about being addressed as 'dancer' after Kurchi Madhapetti and Pushpa 2's Kissik?

FAQs

Which is Sreeleela’s most popular dance track?
Sreeleela's most popular dance track is Kurchi Madathapetti.
Has Sreeleela worked with famous choreographers?
Yes, she has worked with famous choreographers like Jani Master, Ganesh Acharya and more.
What makes Sreeleela’s dance performances stand out?
Sreeleela's energetic dance moves make her performances stand out.
Is Sreeleela known for doing her own dance stunts?
Sreeleela is widely celebrated for her dynamic dance performances, which she executes herself.
What are Sreeleela’s upcoming dance tracks?
Sreeleela has a few movies in her pipeline but details about her upcoming dance tracks are not yet known.
Credits: YouTube
About The Author
Anjali Choudhury

Passionate about exploring the world of cinema, Anjali, a content writer at Pinkvilla, immerses hers...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles