From Old Country Bumpkin To Master Swordsman Episode 8: Beryl To Guard Diplomats—Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘The Old Country Bumpkin Learns the Challenges of Parenting,’ Beryl faces uncertainty in his new role as Mewi’s guardian. After a city tour, they visit the Magic Institute, where teacher Kinera Fine suggests Mewi study offensive magic. Touring the dormitory makes Beryl question whether she should live there.

Although acquaintances advise dorm living, Beryl remains unsure. Mewi later helps him drive out rats from their home and chooses to commute instead. Her decision surprises Beryl, but her resolve convinces him to support her choice and continue living together.

With a delegation from a neighboring country arriving, Allucia will ask Beryl to assist in guarding the visiting dignitaries in From Old Country Bumpkin To Master Swordsman Episode 8. Though hesitant, Beryl cannot refuse due to the diplomatic significance.

Allucia will insist he wear proper attire for the task, leading the two to shop for clothes together, creating a surprisingly date-like outing. The next day, Allucia will approach Beryl with a proposal related to the mission, likely involving new duties or challenges that require his unique skills and discretion.

Titled ‘The Old Country Bumpkin Gets Struck by a Lightning-Fast Sword,’ From Old Country Bumpkin To Master Swordsman Episode 8 is set to release on May 24, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. For international audiences, this typically means a daytime release on May 23, depending on the local time zone.

From Old Country Bumpkin To Master Swordsman, Episode 8 will be available worldwide exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, which holds the global streaming rights. This ensures that viewers across different regions can enjoy the episode at the same time, making it accessible for fans no matter where they are located.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

