Cannes Film Festival: Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value Earns 2025’s Longest Standing Ovation with 19-Minute Praise

Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier premiered his new film Sentimental Value at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday night, receiving an extraordinary 19-minute standing ovation. The screening took place at the Grand Théâtre Lumière and marked Trier’s return to the festival after his 2021 hit The Worst Person in the World. That film earned actress Renate Reinsve the Best Actress award and two Oscar nominations for Trier.

Advertisement

Sentimental Value is part of the official competition lineup at Cannes, making it a strong contender for the Palme d’Or. Trier again teams up with Renate Reinsve, who stars alongside Stellan Skarsgård, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, and Elle Fanning. All four actors attended the red carpet event before the film’s screening, as per Deadline.

The film tells the story of Nora, played by Reinsve, a stage actress who reconnects with her estranged father, Gustav (Skarsgård), a once-famous filmmaker. Nora’s younger sister Agnes (Lilleaas) also joins the reunion. Gustav offers Nora a role in his comeback film, but when she turns it down, the part is given to a rising Hollywood star, played by Fanning. This leads to complex family dynamics and unresolved emotional tensions.

Trier said, “I wept a lot making this film because I was so moved by the actors.” He described Sentimental Value as a deeply personal story, set in a beautiful old wooden home in Oslo that he called 'a character in the film.'

Advertisement

Elle Fanning’s role in the film came from her own enthusiasm for Trier’s work. She said in Cannes, “I am a massive fan. I think The Worst Person in the World is easily one of the best films in the last decade or even longer.” She added, “When Joachim sent me the script I read it and I was just crying and crying by the final page. It is so emotional.”

Fanning flew to Oslo between filming A Complete Unknown and a new Predator film in New Zealand. Trier praised her performance, saying, “She is a real mensch, a really kind and collaborative, cool person.”

Sentimental Value is already gaining strong buzz for the Palme d’Or. While Cannes doesn’t officially track ovation lengths, the 19-minute applause places it among the longest in recent years.

The film was pre-bought by Neon, the distributor behind the last five Palme d’Or winners. Mubi holds the rights in other regions. Trier, who often collaborates with the same team, described the process as a family working together.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Dark Knight Trilogy Writer Had Bigger Plans for Joker in Third Outing of Christopher Nolan