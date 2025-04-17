I've Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 3: Asuza Visits Demon Realm; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
I’ve Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 3 will see Asuza take a trip to the Demon Realm to visit Pondeli, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more details here.
In ‘We Searched for an Undead,’ Azusa accompanies Falfa and Shalsha to the World Spirit Summit by a lakeside. After the event, they meet Yufufu, a droplet spirit who calls herself Azusa's mother. The next day, Azusa is asked to help locate an undead.
Using flyers and a clue from the spirits, they find Pondeli, a lazy catgirl ghost. Beelzebub loses to her in cards, but Azusa proposes Pondeli run a shop challenging demons to games. Pondeli agrees, as it profits her with minimal effort.
Azusa and her companions will visit the Demon Realm in I’ve Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 3, after learning Pondeli successfully opened her game shop. While her business draws a crowd, Azusa will notice Beelzebub hasn't appeared.
Hearing she’s focused on work, which seems out of character, Azusa will become suspicious. With Vania and Fatla's help, she will decide to observe Beelzebub secretly. This will lead them to a surprise look at her daily responsibilities, potentially revealing a different side of the normally laid-back demon official.
I’ve Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 3, titled ‘We Went to Beelzebub’s House,’ is scheduled to air on April 19 at 9:30 pm JST via AT-X, TOKYO MX, and BS11 in Japan. It will also be available on Japanese platforms like ABEMA, Netflix, Hulu, and d Anime Store.
International viewers can stream I’ve Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 3 on Crunchyroll with English subtitles about an hour after its Japanese broadcast. Additionally, fans in Southeast Asia will have access to the episode via Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel.
