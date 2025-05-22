Box Office: Can Lilo and Stitch replicate its expected North American success in India?

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, Lilo & Stitch is releasing in cinemas on May 23, 2025. The upcoming live-action movie marks the remake of the 2002 animated film of the same name. It stars Maia Kealoha as Lilo Pelekai, the six-year-old orphaned Native Hawaiian girl. While Lilo & Stitch is expected to perform extraordinarily in North America, can it replicate its expected success in India too? Let's decode.

Lilo & Stitch looks to be one of Disney’s biggest live-action debuts in recent years. Produced under the banner of Walt Disney Pictures, it will compete with Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning and Final Destination: Bloodlines.

Disney's upcoming science fiction comedy is likely to earn over USD 100 million in its opening weekend in the United States. It will surpass the entire domestic gross business of 2025 release, Snow White, which stood at USD 83 million. The advance bookings for Lilo & Stitch are historic in North America.

Lilo & Stitch will be a profitable business within the first two days of its theatrical run. Going by the projections, the live-action film will collect USD 400 million worldwide on its debut. As far as the lifetime business is concerned, it is targeting over USD 1 billion at the worldwide box office. In a nutshell, it is a surefire blockbuster.

The advance bookings of Lilo & Stitch aren't much in India as compared to its pre-sales in North America. Generally, Indian markets aren't big for animated movies or live-action remakes. If it works out, the Disney-backed movie can earn Rs 10 crore net or so in the full run here.

Going by the pre-sales trends and expected lifetime earnings, Lilo & Stitch will find it difficult to replicate North America's expected successful run in India.

Lilo & Stitch also features Chris Sanders, who directed and wrote the original movie. Sanders has reprised his role as a voice artist for the character, Stitch. The other star cast of the upcoming movie includes Sydney Elizabeth Agudong, Hannah Waddingham, Billy Magnussen, Zach Galifianakis, and Courtney B. Vance.

The plot of the movie revolves around the orphaned girl, Lilo Pelekai, adopting a dog-like alien, Stitch, who is engineered to be a force of destruction. Are you planning to watch it in theaters?

