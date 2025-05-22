STR50: A period epic with a twist—is Simbu going feminine?

Silambarasan TR’s STR50 has been in the spotlight for some time, with the actor also turning producer. Now, he has shared details about his upcoming project, revealing that he will be playing a feminine character.

In a conversation with director-actor KS Ravikumar at Behindwoods TV, the Maanaadu star said, “I am playing a feminine character in the film, similar to what Kamal sir and Ajith sir have done before. I had already discussed it with Kamal sir earlier. As actors, we always hope to do something different constantly.”

Advertisement

For those unaware, Silambarasan TR’s period epic with director Desingh Periasamy was originally announced as STR48. The film was to be produced by Kamal Haasan under his banner Raaj Kamal Film International (RKFI) but faced significant delays.

In the same conversation, Kamal Haasan revealed he had to step away from the project due to his commitment to Thug Life and the need to free up Simbu’s schedule for a Mani Ratnam directorial. Now, STR will take on the role of producer for the film, with Yuvan Shankar Raja composing the music.

Talking about Thug Life, the upcoming gangster action period film stars Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan as father and son. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the story follows Rangaraaya Sakthivel, a gangster who, with his brother, rescues and raises a young boy named Amaran.

Later, the aging gangster is presumed dead but returns amid suspicions that Amaran wanted him out of the mafia. Fueled by rage, Rangaraaya Sakthivel aims to settle the score, sparking a deadly game between the two.

Advertisement

Starring Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan, the film also features an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, and more in key roles. This project marks the reunion of Haasan and Mani Ratnam since their first collaboration, Nayakan (1987), with both co-writing the screenplay.

Looking ahead, Silambarasan is set to star in his next film, tentatively titled STR49, with Dragon fame Kayadu Lohar as the female lead.

ALSO READ: Sreeleela’s 5 most iconic dance tracks