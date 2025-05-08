I've Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 6: Fighter Slime Returns; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘I Became Momma Yufufu’s Daughter,’ Azusa enrolls Falfa, Shalsha, and Sandra in school, where Falfa quickly finishes lessons, Shalsha shows her strength, and Sandra impresses peers with her ability to dive underground. After they graduate early, Azusa visits Yufufu and eats a mushroom that reverts her to a child.

She and Sandra are briefly kidnapped but escape thanks to their strength and Yufufu’s help. Azusa gains perspective on childhood, and Sandra chooses to study at home with Azusa and her daughters instead of returning to school.

I've Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 6 will see the ‘fighter slime’ named Fightie reappear as she visits Azusa's home to train with Laika for an upcoming tournament. However, Fightie injures her back mid-training. She ends up returning to her slime form and cannot return to beinhg human.

Seeing Bussler’s determination, Laika feels responsible and decides to enter the tournament herself under the alias ‘Slime Tamer Laika,’ bringing Fightie along. The episode will explore their teamwork and likely feature comedic scenes as Laika competes while managing Fightie’s unusual condition.

I've Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 6, titled ‘Laika Entered a Martial Arts Tournament,’ is scheduled to premiere in Japan on Saturday, May 10, 2025. It will air on AT-X at 9:30 pm JST, followed by Tokyo MX and BS11 at 10:00 pm JST, and Sun Television at 10:30 pm JST.

For international viewers, the English-subtitled version of the episode will be available on Crunchyroll. In Southeast Asia, fans can watch I've Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 6 on Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

