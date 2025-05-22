Kowloon Generic Romance Episode 8: Miyuki Learns Of Kujirai B’s Death—Recap, Release Date And More

The last episode of Kowloon Generic Romance began with a flashback, where Kudo tells Gwen he planned to propose before the second walled city’s demolition. In the present, Kudo rushes to the explosion site and reunites with the real Gwen. Gwen urges Kudo to leave the walled city, though Kudo refuses.

Miyuki collapses en route to Wong’s clinic, recalling falling for Gwen after his family demolished the second city. Reiko learns from Miyuki that she is a “Generic,” not a Zirconia. Gwen stops Reiko from leaving Kowloon, revealing she only exists within Generic Terra.

After discovering from Yulong’s investigation that Kujirai B died of a drug overdose three years ago, Kowloon Generic Romance Episode 8 will see Miyuki feel connected to her, as she once lived in the second walled city his family demolished.

Meanwhile, Reiko will be shaken upon realizing that some people cannot perceive her, causing her to question her own existence. Amid her uncertainty, Kudo’s vow not to leave will give her strength. In Hong Kong, Yaomay will continue investigating Kowloon and make contact online with someone claiming to know about the current state of the city.

Kowloon Generic Romance Episode 8 is scheduled to premiere on May 24, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. In Japan, the episode will air on the TV Tokyo network, continuing the weekly Saturday broadcast. It will also be available for streaming on platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video.

International viewers can watch Kowloon Generic Romance Episode 8 on Crunchyroll and BiliBili. Additionally, fans in South and Southeast Asia will have access to the series through Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel, depending on regional streaming rights and availability.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

