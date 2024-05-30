June 2024 K-drama schedule: From Hierarchy to My Sweet Mobster, 8 exciting shows to check out

Hierarchy, My Sweet Mobster, The Whirlwind, and numerous more K-dramas will be premiering in June 2024. From romance to comedy to thriller; series varying from multiple genres would be airing. Fans eagerly anticipate the release as the brilliant star cast comes together for intriguing plots by incredible directors and scriptwriters. Here is a look at the 8 best upcoming K-dramas in June 2024.

8 upcoming K-dramas this June

1. The Player 2: Master of Swindlers

Genre: Action, comedy, crime

Action, comedy, crime Cast: Song Seung Heon, Oh Yeon Seo, Tae Won Seok, Lee Si Eon, Jang Gyi Ri

Song Seung Heon, Oh Yeon Seo, Tae Won Seok, Lee Si Eon, Jang Gyi Ri Director: Go Jae Hyun, So Jae Hyun

Go Jae Hyun, So Jae Hyun Writer: Park Sang Moon

Park Sang Moon Number of episodes: 12

12 Date of release: June 3, 2024

June 3, 2024 Network: tvN

The Player 2: Master of Swindlers revolves around people who are the best players in their fields. All of them have their specialities which are different from one another. They team up to fulfill their goal of getting money from the rich which they have gotten illegally. They are scammers, hackers, fighters, drivers and more and plan and execute con and heists.

The prequel, Player, aired from September 2018 to November 2018. The drama featured Song Seung Hoon, Krystal Jung, Kim Won Hae, Lee Si Eon and Tae Won Seok.

2. Hierarchy

Genre: Thriller, mystery, romance

Thriller, mystery, romance Cast: Roh Jeong Eui, Lee Chae Min, Kim Jae Won, Ji Hye Won, Lee Won Jung

Roh Jeong Eui, Lee Chae Min, Kim Jae Won, Ji Hye Won, Lee Won Jung Director: Bae Hyun Jin

Bae Hyun Jin Writer: Choo Hye Mi

Choo Hye Mi Number of episodes: 7

7 Date of release: June 7, 2024

June 7, 2024 Network: Netflix

The drama, Hierarchy tells the story of the top students who attend a prestigious school in South Korea. The school was established by a conglomerate and students are admitted through their birth privileges. Students with powerful and high economic backgrounds attend the school. The top 0.1 percent of students who have the highest power maintain law and order in the school. Things start to shake up in this school when a transfer student joins in. But he holds a secret behind his innocence.

3. My Sweet Mobster

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Romance, Comedy Cast: Uhm Tae Goo, Han Sun Hwa, Kwon Yool, Park Jaechan

Uhm Tae Goo, Han Sun Hwa, Kwon Yool, Park Jaechan Director: Kim Woo Hyun, Kim Young Hwan

Kim Woo Hyun, Kim Young Hwan Writer: Na Kyung

Na Kyung Number of episodes: 16

16 Date of release: June 12, 2024

June 12, 2024 Network: JTBC

My Sweet Mobster tells the story of Seo Ji Hwan, who used to be a gangster but now works as a CEO. He tries to hire gangsters in his company in hopes that they will lead a clean life. Go Eun Ha is a YouTuber who makes content for children. One of her childhood memories is of a boy who used to play with her. He was the only kid who used to interact with her. One day, while working part-time, she comes across Seo Ji Hwan, who seems to know her already.

4. Miss Night and Day

Genre: Fantasy, romance, comedy

Fantasy, romance, comedy Cast: Lee Jung Eun, Jung Eun Ji, Choi Jin Hyuk

Lee Jung Eun, Jung Eun Ji, Choi Jin Hyuk Director: Lee Hyung Min

Lee Hyung Min Writer: Park Ji Ha

Park Ji Ha Number of episodes: 16

16 Date of release: June 15, 2024

June 15, 2024 Network: JTBC

Miss Night and Day tells the story of a woman in her 20s who struggles to find a decent job. One day she finds herself trapped in the body of a 50-year-old woman. Since then, during the days she has the body of the older woman and on the nights she has her younger body. This works to her advantage as she gets the job of an intern with a prosecutor who solves drug cases.

5. Scandal

Genre: Thriller, mystery, romance

Thriller, mystery, romance Cast: Han Chae Young, Han Bo Reum, Choi Woong, Kim Gyu Seon

Han Chae Young, Han Bo Reum, Choi Woong, Kim Gyu Seon Director: Choi Ji Yeong

Choi Ji Yeong Writer: Hwan Sun Young

Hwan Sun Young Number of episodes: 100

100 Date of release: June 17, 2024

June 17, 2024 Network: KBS2

Scandal revolves around a woman who marries for power and money. Later she leaves her husband after gaining his assets and starts her own production company. One day she comes across a rising actor who resembles her first love. Things start to get complicated as their lives are entangled.

6. Agents of Mystery

Genre: Reality, mystery

Reality, mystery Cast: Lee Hyeri, Karina, Lee Yong Jin, John Park, Kim Do Hoon, Lee Eun Ji

Lee Hyeri, Karina, Lee Yong Jin, John Park, Kim Do Hoon, Lee Eun Ji Producer: Jeong Jong Yeon

Jeong Jong Yeon Date of release: June 18, 2024

June 18, 2024 Network: Netflix

Agents of Mystery is a reality show in which popular idols, actors and entertainers find themselves as agents who are transported to secret sites to solve cases and fulfil missions. Their teamwork and skills are put to the test as the agents come together to solve the mysteries.

7. DNA Lover

Genre: comedy, romance

comedy, romance Cast: Choi Siwon, Jung In Sung, Lee Tae Hwan, Jung Eugene

Choi Siwon, Jung In Sung, Lee Tae Hwan, Jung Eugene Director: Sung Chi Wook

Sung Chi Wook Writer: Jung Soo Mi

Jung Soo Mi Number of episodes: 16

16 Date of release: June 22, 2024

June 22, 2024 Network: TV Chosun

DNA Lovers revolves around a researcher who dumps her playboy boyfriend and decides to find a partner with whom she is genetically compatible. On her journey, she comes across an obstetrician-gynecologist and a firefighter. The drama explores themes of friendship, love and life.

8. The Whirlwind

Genre: Political, drama

Political, drama Cast: Sol Kyung Gu, Kim Hee Ae

Sol Kyung Gu, Kim Hee Ae Director: Kim Yong Wan

Kim Yong Wan Writer: Park Kyung Soo

Park Kyung Soo Number of episodes: 12

12 Date of release: June 28, 2024

June 28, 2024 Network: Netflix

The Whirlwind tells the story of a Prime Minister who wishes to punish the corrupt President and the evils in power. He plans to eliminate the President in power and assassinate him. The Deputy Prime Minister of Economic Affairs confronts him about the situation and a fierce political battle ensues. While the Prime Minister wishes to make the changes, the Deputy Prime Minister stands against him.

