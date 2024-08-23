K-drama second leads who deserve their own shows: Han Seo Jun from True Beauty, Start-Up’s Han Ji Pyeong, and more

K-drama fans know the pain of second-lead syndrome all too well. You fall in love with a charming, supportive character, only to watch them get their hearts broken.

But what if these second leads had their own dramas? Imagine the possibilities! From the loyal best friend to the misunderstood rival, these characters often steal the show with their unique charm and depth.

They deserve a chance to shine in their own stories, where they can finally find their happy endings. In this blog, we’ll explore some of the most beloved second-lead characters who deserve their own dramas.

Get ready to root for your favorites all over again, and imagine the exciting new plots that could unfold. Whether you’re a long-time K-drama fan or new to the genre, this list will have you wishing for more screen time for these unforgettable characters.

1. Han Seo Jun from True Beauty

Han Seo-jun from True Beauty is a character who looks tough on the outside but is really kind. He used to be a rebellious teenager, but now he is a caring friend. Fans love watching him change and grow. They hope he finds love. Han Seo-jun shows that even the toughest people can be kind. This makes him relatable and popular. Fans are excited to see what happens to him next.

2. Oh Joon Soo from More Than Friends

Oh Joon Soo from More Than Friends is a character who feels things deeply. He loves someone who doesn't love him back. His story is sad but interesting. Fans want to know more about him. They would like to see a show about him finding true love.

Oh Joon Soo shows the pain and hope of loving someone who doesn't love you back. This makes him relatable and lovable. A drama about his journey to happiness would be nice and encouraging.

3. Han Ji Pyeong from Start-Up

Han Ji Pyeong from Start-Up is a popular character. He is known for his intelligence and kindness. Fans would love to see a show about him. His character demonstrates that even smart people can be compassionate.

Watching his story unfold would be enjoyable. A drama focused on Ji Pyeong would be a hit, as fans are eager to see him find happiness and success.

4. Yoon Ji Hoo from Boys Over Flowers

Yoon Ji-hoo from Boys Over Flowers is a kind and creative character. Fans love him. They want to see a drama about his life after high school. Ji-hoo is gentle and artistic. A show about his journey and relationships would be nice. Fans want to see more of his story and how he finds happiness.

5. In Guk Doo from Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

In Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, Ji Soo plays In Guk Doo, a police officer who is serious about his work and wants to do what is right.

He is known for being tough, but he is also kind inside. Many fans liked his character because he always tried to do the right thing and help others. He is dedicated and kind, which makes him a favorite among fans of K-dramas.

6. Ji Seong Hyun from Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

In Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Lee Sang Yi plays Ji Seong Hyun, a charming and successful producer of variety shows. He is known for being warm and caring. Ji Seong Hyun brings a lot of heart to the show, which makes viewers feel connected to him.

His interactions with the other characters make the story more interesting. This makes him a favorite among fans of K-dramas who love shows that are heartfelt and engaging.

7. Yang Do Hyuk from Nevertheless

In Nevertheless, Chae Jong Hyeop plays Yang Do Hyuk, a character who is known for being kind and sincere. Do Hyuk is very likeable because he is always kind and honest. His kind and caring personality makes the show feel warm. Fans love him for his pure heart and the way he helps others. This makes him a memorable character in the show.

In K-dramas, the main characters usually get all the attention. But there are many other characters, called "second leads," who have amazing stories too. They have deep feelings, interesting pasts, and are really impressive.

They show us different ways of seeing things and have heartwarming stories. If they had their own shows, we would love them just as much as the main characters.

