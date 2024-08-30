7 best Korean movies on Amazon Prime to add to your weekend binge list: Midnight Runners, The Childe, and more

Best Korean movies on Amazon Prime are a treasure trove for cinephiles looking to explore the dynamic world of Korean cinema. With its rich storytelling and diverse genres, South Korean films have captivated global audiences, from gripping thrillers to heartfelt dramas.

If you're planning a weekend binge, we've curated a list of must-watch Korean movies on Prime Video that show the very best of this cinematic powerhouse. Whether you're a fan of action-packed adventures or emotional tales, these films are sure to leave a lasting impression and keep you glued to your screen.

7 best Korean movies on Amazon Prime to watch this weekend

1. Midnight Runners

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Kang Ha Neul

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Release year: 2017

Genre: Action, Comedy

Midnight Runners follows two spirited police university students, Park Ki Joon (Park Seo Joon) and Kang Hee Yeol (Kang Ha Neul), as they stumble upon a kidnapping while out drinking in Gangnam. Frustrated by the police's inaction, they embark on a thrilling, amateur investigation that uncovers a sinister egg-harvesting ring.

Despite their lack of experience and the threat of expulsion, the duo takes justice into their own hands, displaying relentless determination and bravery. This adrenaline-pumping film is a perfect blend of humor, friendship, and non-stop action, leaving viewers rooting for the underdogs.

2. The Childe

Cast: Kim Seon Ho, Kang Tae Joo, Kim Kang Woo, Go Ara

IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

Release year: 2023

Genre: Neo-noir, action, thriller

The Childe unfolds a gripping tale of Marco (Kang Tae Joo), a half-Korean, half-Filipino boxer, desperate to save his sick mother by finding his estranged father. His quest leads him to South Korea, where he is pursued by a shadowy assassin known as the “Nobleman" (Kim Seon Ho) and other sinister figures vying for his father's fortune.

Advertisement

Amid a whirlwind of deception and danger, Marco confronts shocking truths about his heritage and identity, battling through a maze of secrets that threaten to unravel everything he knows.

3. A Taxi Driver

Cast: Song Kang Ho, Thomas Kretschmann, Yoo Hae Jin, Ryu Jun Yeol

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

Release year: 2017

Genre: Historical, action, drama

A Taxi Driver is set against the backdrop of the 1980 Gwangju Uprising. It follows Kim Man Seob (Song Kang Ho), a debt-ridden taxi driver, who unwittingly becomes a crucial player in the turmoil when he picks up a German journalist, Jürgen Hinzpeter (Thomas Kretschmann), bound for the heart of the protest.

As they navigate the chaos and danger, Man Seob transforms from a reluctant participant to a hero, driven by his own sense of justice. The film vividly captures their gripping journey, marked by courage and sacrifice, against the harsh realities of political oppression.

4. Twenty

Cast: Kim Woo Bin, Lee Jun Ho, Kang Ha Neul

IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

Release year: 2015

Genre: Coming of age, comedy, drama

Advertisement

Twenty is a vibrant exploration of youth and friendship, directed by Lee Byeong Heon. It follows Chi Ho (Kim Woo Bin), Kyung Jae (Kang Ha Neul), and Dong Woo (Lee Jun Ho), three best friends navigating the tumultuous transition from adolescence to adulthood.

Chi Ho’s pursuit of pleasure contrasts with Kyung Jae’s corporate ambitions and Dong Woo’s struggle to support his family after their financial collapse. As they confront the highs and lows of their early twenties, their bonds are tested, revealing the bittersweet journey of growing up with humor and heart.

5. Ditto

Cast: Yeo Jin Goo, Choi Yi Hyun, Kim Hye Yoon, Na In Woo, Bae In Hyuk

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Release year: 2022

Genre: Sci-fi, romantic, drama

Ditto is a heartwarming remake of the 2000 classic directed by Seo Eun Young. Set against the backdrop of a total lunar eclipse, the film intertwines the lives of Kim Yong (Yeo Jin Goo), a college student, in 1999, and Mo Nee (Choi Yi Hyun), a contemporary student, in 2022.

Advertisement

Through an old ham radio, their chance connection transcends time, sparking an enchanting dialogue about love and friendship. As they share their dreams and challenges, their unexpected bond becomes a poignant reminder of the timeless nature of human connection.

6. Be With You

Cast: Son Ye Jin, So Ji Sub

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Release year: 2018

Genre: Romantic

Be With You, directed by Lee Jang Hoon, is a poignant remake of the 2004 Japanese film based on Takuji Ichikawa’s novel. The film follows Soo Ah (Son Ye-jin), who fulfills a miraculous promise to return to her husband Woo Jin (So Ji Sub) and their son after her passing, appearing with no memory of her previous life.

As the rainy season progresses, their joy at her return is overshadowed by the impending reality of her departure, weaving a touching narrative of love, loss, and bittersweet reunion.

7. Alienoid

Cast: Ryu Jun Yeol, Kim Woo Bin, Kim Tae Ri

IMDB Rating: 6.2/10

Release year: 2022

Genre: Sci-fi, action

Alienoid, directed by Choi Dong Hoon, blends historical drama with sci-fi thrills as it spans three timelines. In 1380 A.D., monks battle a perilous alien, while futuristic robots Guard and Thunder track alien invaders in 2012 and 2022.

Their journey takes them back to 1391 A.D., where battles rage, alliances form, and the true identity of The Controller is revealed. Featuring Ryu Jun Yeol, Kim Woo Bin, and Kim Tae Ri, this epic tale explores the clash of worlds and the fight for Earth’s fate.

Advertisement

In conclusion, these 7 best Korean movies on Amazon Prime offer an exceptional gateway into the vibrant world of South Korean cinema. Whether you're drawn to the intense action of Midnight Runners and The Childe or the emotional depth of A Taxi Driver and Be With You, these films promise an unforgettable cinematic experience.

With a mix of genres ranging from comedy in Twenty to sci-fi thrills in Alienoid, this curated list is perfect for your weekend binge. So grab some popcorn, settle in, and let these captivating stories transport you to the heart of Korean filmmaking at its finest.

ALSO READ: Hometown Cha Cha Cha clocks 3 years: Kim Seon Ho, Shin Min Ah, more actors who make the show a must-watch