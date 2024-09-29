Kang Daniel confirms military enlistment in 2025; says dispute with former agency kept him indoors for 3 months

Kang Daniel confirmed that he would be enlisting for his mandatory military service next year in the summer. He also opened up about his condition amid the dispute with his former agency and how he stayed indoors for three months. The idol made a comeback after over a year this September with his album ACT along with the title track Electric Shock.

On September 29, Kang Daniel appeared as a guest on SBS PowerFM’s Escape at 2 O’Clock Cultwo Show. During the broadcast, the idol revealed that he would be finally enlisting for his mandatory military service in 2025. He shared that he dropped out of college and took the GED because he wanted to enlist at 19 but due to the huge number of applicants, his plan was postponed.

Kang Daniel also opened up about his state and the tough times he had faced while there was a dispute with his former agency. He disclosed that he did not leave the house was three months and drowned himself in music and played games resulting in weight loss.

Kang Daniel debuted as a member of the temporary group Wanna One, which was formed through the second season of Produce 101. The idol took the top spot and, hence, became a part of the group. He debuted as a soloist on July 25, 2019, with Color On Me. His latest release was in May 2022 with the album The Story. He is a popular idol, known especially for his charm and appeal, along with being super talented.

Advertisement

Kang Daniel formed the agency back in 2019 and has served as the CEO ever since. His journey with the company came to an end this June.

ALSO READ: When Jimin LIED to restaurant owner about not being a BTS member; Know what happened