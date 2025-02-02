Kim Min Seok, Kim Sung Cheol and more caught interacting with controversial Instagram account

Our Beloved Summer's Kim Sung Cheol, Mr. Plankton actor Kim Min Seok, Melomance's vocalist Kim Min Seok, and more are receiving backlash from fans owing to their recent social media activities. They were allegedly caught interacting in a questionable online poll featuring popular K-pop idols, ex-IZ*ONE Kwon Eun Bi and Kang Hye Won. Fans expressed disappointment in the actors and singers involved in the controversy.

As per them, South Korean celebrities could have used their entitled selves to engage in better things. Vincenzo actor Kim Sung Cheol was slammed after fans spotted their names in the list of accounts who participated in the poll voting. Singer Kim Min Seok's Instagram handle @m_l_i_j_201 also popped up under a poll about Kwon Eun Bi. At first glance, the poll would seem similar to any other comparisons between people's favorite stars. However, it was not as simple as it seemed.

The Instagram account in question, @idol.sojang, included about 700 posts that were sexual in nature. They included photos and slow-motion videos of the involved idols in revealing outfits, which seemed disturbing to the fans. They questioned the ethics of Korean celebrities who voted in the polls or interacted in some other way. Besides singer Min Seok and actor Kim Sung Cheol, Mr. Plankton's supporting actor Kim Min Seok was also under fire.

He was spotted commenting under a video of Kwon Eun Bi's previous show-stopping performance at Waterbomb, where the idol wore a revealing fit. Even if the concerned Korean celebrities delete their comments and remove their votes, it will be too late. Screenshots of their questionable activities are all over the internet by now. Fans wrote stuff like "it's always the ones that look innocent," "HIS CAREER SHOULD BE BURIED FOREVER," etc. They even went to their Instagram posts and left hateful comments. As for the page that made the sexualizing posts, people have mass-reported the account in hopes of it getting taken down by Instagram.