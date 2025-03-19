Kim Sae Ron's family to conduct 'digital forensics' on actress' alleged minority photos with Kim Soo Hyun

Kim Sae Ron's family alleged that the late actress was in a relationship with Kim Soo Hyun for 5 years, starting 2015, when she was a minor aged 15 and the actor was 27. However, Kim Soo Hyun's side denied the minor dating claims. As a response to that, the bereaved family dropped some private photos and videos, alleging them to be taken during the two actors' dating period. After the photos' authenticity was challenged, they proved digital forensics, as reported by K-media outlet Hankyung Aicel on March 18.

On March 15, Kim Sae Ron's family released a photo of a man entering the apartment of the actress, for having a home date with her, through a YouTube channel named Garosero Research Institute. They alleged the individual to be Kim Soo Hyun, which the actor's agency, GOLDMEDALIST denied through an official statement. The disagreement between the two parties stemmed from the fact that the man's face was not visible in the photo.

To counter the agency's statement, the bereaved family announced their decision to "carry out digital forensics on photos that could prove late Kim Sae Ron was in a relationship with Kim Soo Hyun when she was a minor." Regarding that, Kwon Young Chan, the head of the Korea Celebrity Suicide Prevention Association, stated, "Kim Sae Ron tried to protect Kim Soo Hyun until the very end. She even worried about whether to conduct forensics, asking, What should I do if something like this happens later?"

Previously, through Garosero, the family also released photos where the Queen of Tears actor was seen planting cheek kisses on the Bloodhounds actress. GOLDMEDALIST accepted the photos to be legit, however the timeline mentioned to be false. As per the agency, the photos were taken in circa 2019-20, when the actors dated after Kim Sae Ron turned a legal adult. They refuted the allegations of Kim Soo Hyun dating Kim Sae Ron as a minor. To clarify the confusion regarding the photos' validity and uncover the truth, utilisation of digital forensics could be highly beneficial.