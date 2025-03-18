Kim Soo Hyun’s agency breaks silence on butt n*ked photo clicked at Kim Sae Ron's house, claiming he never visited

On March 15, Kim Se Eui's YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute released an explicit photo of a man, alleging it to be Kim Soo Hyun. The picture shows an individual washing dishes while being bare-butt, at actress Kim Sae Ron's apartment in 2017. After initially declining to comment, Kim Soo Hyun's agency issued a response to the allegations on March 18, as reported by K-media outlet Xports News. They also presented their clarifications regarding the actor's alleged frequent visits to Kim Sae Ron's house.

As per Garosero Research Institute, the shot was taken back in 2017, when Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron were dating. They also posted another picture showcasing a man entering the late actress' house with her. However, since the man's face is not visible in either of the photos, the images have left room for multiple interpretations and speculations. Refuting Garosero's claims, Kim Soo Hyun's agency GOLDMEDALIST, revealed through a lengthy statement that "the person in the photo is not Kim Soo Hyun, but someone else."

To support their allegation, Garosero previously claimed that the outfit in the photo matches the one Kim Soo Hyun modeled for, but according to GOLDMEDALIST, the jacket in the photo is actually from a different brand than the one Kim Soo Hyun advertised. As per the agency, initially, they saw no need to address "groundless suspicions" from unrecognizable images. However, as Kim Sae Ron's family was allegedly "using" the faceless photos to establish that Kim Soo Hyun frequently visited her apartment during her minority and secretly met her when her family was absent, a clarification became necessary.

Advertisement

GOLDMEDALIST accused Kim Sae Ron's family of "unlawfully" disclosing Kim Soo Hyun's private life after the agency mentioned the family's misleading claim about Kim Sae Ron's 'aunt' being the one to disclose the two actors' relationship to Garosero. As per them, the family never previously alleged Kim Soo Hyun visited their home when Kim Sae Ron was a minor or that they secretly met. However, after the butt n*ked photo surfaced, they began making these claims. The agency urged them to stop creating 'baseless allegations" and manipulating the narrative.