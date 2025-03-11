What is Garosero Institute about? Know YouTube channel involved in Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron dating controversy

The South Korean entertainment industry has been rocked by shocking allegations surrounding actor Kim Soo Hyun and the late actress Kim Sae Ron. The controversy erupted after Garosero Institute, a widely known but highly controversial YouTube channel, released an interview with a woman claiming to be Kim Sae Ron’s aunt. The woman alleged that Kim Soo Hyun had been in a secret romantic relationship with the actress for six years, beginning when she was just 15.

The claims have sparked widespread outrage and debate. While some demand an investigation into Kim Soo Hyun’s past, others question the credibility of Garosero Institute, given its history of controversial and often legally disputed reports. But what exactly is this channel, and why does it hold such influence in South Korea despite its reputation for sensationalism?

What is Garosero Institute?

Founded as an independent media platform, Garosero Institute has carved out a niche in South Korea’s digital space as a whistleblower of sorts, often exposing hidden scandals in entertainment, politics, and business. Unlike traditional news organizations, it operates without editorial constraints and frequently disregards journalistic ethics, such as verifying sources or respecting the privacy of those involved.

Despite being demonetized by YouTube due to its controversial content, the channel has amassed over 900,000 subscribers and published more than 1,300 videos. According to Namuwiki, it ranks among Korea’s top non-celebrity YouTube channels in terms of viewer donations and Super Chat revenue.

The channel’s appeal lies in its unfiltered and aggressive approach to investigative journalism. Unlike mainstream news outlets that often protect the identities of those involved in scandals, Garosero Institute freely uses real names, faces, and audio recordings. It also goes beyond reporting by including analysis and personal commentary, making it more of an infotainment platform than a traditional news source. This provocative style has drawn both a loyal audience and fierce criticism.

Key Figures Behind Garosero Institute

Over the years, Garosero Institute has been operated by various high-profile figures, many with backgrounds in journalism and politics. The current prominent members include:

Kim Se Eui – Former MBC reporter and co-founder of Garo Sero Institute. He is one of the longest-standing members and currently serves as the channel’s representative.

Jeong Eun I – A writer and researcher who contributes to the channel’s content.

Kwak Seong Moon – A former member of the South Korean National Assembly and a former journalist at MBC.

The channel was also previously associated with figures such as lawyer Kang Yong Seok and journalist Kim Yong Ho, both of whom played major roles in shaping its early reputation. However, both eventually left under dramatic circumstances.

High-Profile Cases and Scandals Reported by Garosero Institute

Throughout its existence, Garosero Institute has been involved in numerous high-profile exposés. Some of the most notable cases include:

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo’s Divorce – The channel was among the first to report behind-the-scenes details of their high-profile breakup.

Celebrity Allegations – It has accused various entertainment figures of misconduct, including singer Kim Gun Mo, actress Seo Ye Ji, and actress Han Ye Seul.

Political and Corporate Investigations – The channel has also targeted major public figures, such as former South Korean President Park Geun Hye, and business tycoons from Hyundai, SK Group, and JoongAng Group.

While some of its reports have turned out to be true, others have been widely criticized for being speculative, misleading, or outright false.

Legal Battles and Public Backlash

With its aggressive reporting style, Garosero Institute has been sued multiple times for defamation, invasion of privacy, and online harassment. Celebrities, politicians, and corporations have all taken legal action against the channel.

One of its most infamous controversies involved the funeral of actress Song Yoo Jung. The channel was accused of secretly recording footage at the memorial service and later spreading conspiracy theories about her death. This led to a legal battle with her agency, further damaging the channel’s reputation.

Additionally, the channel has been accused of spreading false rumors about celebrities, such as claiming that actress Han Ye Seul was involved in drug use and that Choi Ji Woo’s husband had a questionable past. Both actresses pursued legal action in response.

Arrests and Internal Conflict

In 2021, the channel’s key figures: Kang Yong Seok, Kim Se Eui, and Kim Yong Ho, became the subject of a police investigation. Authorities attempted to detain them after they repeatedly ignored court summons and police requests. The situation escalated when Kang Yong Seok and Kim Se Eui locked themselves inside their office, refusing to cooperate. They were eventually arrested, while Kim Yong Ho was detained at his home.

Although they were later released, the incident severely damaged the channel’s credibility, leading to a decline in viewership and support. Later that same year, Kim Yong Ho abruptly announced his departure. In a now-deleted video, he admitted that the work had consumed him, stating, "I turned into a monster while trying to expose other monsters." His departure sparked speculation about internal conflicts within the team. Tragically, in October 2023, Kim Yong Ho died by suicide, marking a somber turn in the channel’s history.

Garosero Institute and the Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron Controversy

Now, Garosero Institute has returned to the spotlight with its latest allegations involving Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron. The channel’s interview with Kim Sae Ron’s alleged aunt has ignited intense speculation. The woman claimed that Kim Soo Hyun was in a six-year relationship with Kim Sae Ron, which allegedly began when she was only 15 years old.

Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLD MEDALIST, has strongly denied the accusations, but the damage to his reputation is already unfolding. The resurfacing of his past comments about wanting to marry a much younger woman has only fueled further public backlash. The situation remains highly volatile, with public opinion divided. Some believe that Garosero Institute has exposed a hidden truth that mainstream media is unwilling to cover, while others view it as yet another case of sensationalism designed to stir public outrage.

Whether it is regarded as a fearless whistleblower or an unethical rumor mill depends on whom you ask. But one thing is certain: the controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron is far from over, and Garosero Institute is at the center of it all.