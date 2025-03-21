Was Kim Sae Ron’s abusive husband cause of her death? Alleged friend's phone call gets leaked amid Kim Soo Hyun dating row

The late actress Kim Sae Ron was alleged to be in a relationship with Kim Soo Hyun for six years, since she was a minor, 15. The bereaved family claimed that the actor's neglect of her during her hard time and YouTuber Lee Jin Ho's video regarding her controversies led to her death. To counter that, the YouTuber uploaded a phone call recording on March 19, alleging it to reveal Kim Sae Ron's alleged abusive marriage with a mystery man.

Lee Jin Ho alleged the audio recording to be a conversation that took place between a friend of Kim Sae Ron and a staff member from the actress' new agency after she left Kim Soo Hyun's GOLDMEDALIST. As heard in the phone call conversation, the alleged friend reveals domestic abuse being the cause of Kim Sae Ron's death.

They were contacted by the manager on the day of the actress' death, on February 16, asking if they met with her recently. They revealed meeting Kim Sae Ron just a day before as they had a meal and played screen golf together.

The manager asked if the friend knew anything about the late actress' time in the US, and they mentioned her alleged husband "would hit her and create a huge fuss." They even claimed "owning pictures of his assault, including knife marks on the actress' neck. The man in question was allegedly the one Kim Sae Ron posted a series of couple photos with on her Instagram, captioning it as "Marry," which she later deleted. As per the friend, the man "kept making personal attacks on her and kept threatening her."

He also allegedly kept contacting the friend from various numbers and cursed her out. However, they chose not to curse back, thinking of its probable consequence on Kim Sae Ron. As per them, "she (Kim Sae Ron) must have had such a hard time."

A few hours before releasing this audio, Lee Jin Ho released another call recording, which he claimed to be a conversation between Kim Sae Ron and a former staff member from her agency. Through that, he tried to establish that her alleged husband forced her into marriage, by threatening to reveal details of her getting an abortion, ruining her public image.