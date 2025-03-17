Kim Sae Ron’s family wants to press 'm*rder charges' against YouTuber Lee Jin Ho amid Kim Soo Hyun dating row; report

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The family of late actress Kim Sae Ron has filed a defamation complaint against YouTuber Lee Jin Ho with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, alleging he spread false information about her. The complaint was submitted with the assistance of the family's legal counsel and Kim Se Eui, co-owner of Garosero Research Institute. Prior to filing, the legal team expressed their desire to pursue m*rder charges against Lee Jin Ho instead of defamation, as reported by K-media The Korea Times on March 17.

The legal representatives of Kim Sae Ron's family held a press conference before submitting their official complaint to the court. They acknowledged that defamation was the only applicable charge under current legal precedents, but presented the bereaved family's dissatisfaction regarding it. Attorney Bu Ji Seok from the law firm Buyu echoed the sentiments of the family of the Bloodhounds actress, stating, "The defamation charge is just a legal term. If we could, we’d apply murder charges."

As per him, the connection between the unnatural death of Kim Sae Ron and the "false information" spread by YouTuber Lee Jin Ho was established. The attorney emphasized the need for consideration of the severity of the malicious videos posted by Lee Jin Ho, advocating for appropriate legal action. "We hope the court takes this into account during sentencing and imposes the strictest punishment possible," he said. The video contents included the actress' 2022 DUI incident, her now-deleted Instagram post with a man, captioned "Marry," and her photo with Kim Soo Hyun.

The latter is about a picture posted by Kim Sae Ron in her Instagram story last year, showing her physically close to ex-boyfriend Kim Soo Hyun. According to the attorney, Kim Sae Ron shared the photo to get Kim Soo Hyun's attention after he allegedly ignored her attempts to contact him regarding a 700 million KRW debt that she owed his agency, GOLDMEDALIST. However, Lee Jin Ho allegedly distorted the truth by denying their relationship and triggering online backlash against her, ultimately contributing to her tragic death.