Kim Soo Hyun loses nearly 1 million followers in just 8 days amid Kim Sae Ron dating scandal; fans say 'boycott him'

Kim Soo Hyun, one of South Korea’s most celebrated actors, is facing immense scrutiny after being entangled in a dating scandal with Kim Sae Ron.

The actor, widely admired for his talent, drama choices, and innocent image, is now under fire not only in South Korea but also internationally.

The controversy has resulted in a drastic drop in his Instagram following, with nearly 1 million users unfollowing him in just eight days.

According to Instiz, Kim Soo Hyun’s follower count has seen a sharp decline since the rumors emerged.

On March 10, 2025, he lost 1,611 followers, followed by 20,957 on March 11. The numbers skyrocketed on March 12 when he lost 200,152 followers.

The biggest drop happened on March 13, with a staggering 494,129 followers leaving his account. The decline continued:

- March 14: 84,692 followers lost

- March 15: 52,976 followers lost

- March 16: 28,801 followers lost

- March 17: 26,838 followers lost

- March 18: 3,649 followers lost

This brings the total number of lost followers to 913,805, significantly affecting his online presence. As of now, his Instagram following stands at 20,350,183.

Former fans of Kim Soo Hyun, who once admired him, are now heavily criticizing him on social media. His Instagram posts have been flooded with backlash, with many netizens expressing their disappointment. One user demanded a boycott, while another went as far as calling for him to be jailed

Notably, Chinese fans, who primarily use Weibo, are not included in these statistics.

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron have been linked before, though their relationship status was never publicly confirmed. Kim Sae Ron, a former child actress, previously made headlines for a DUI scandal in 2022, where she crashed into an electric transformer while driving under the influence.

The current scandal has raised concerns about the nature of their alleged relationship, particularly given the 13-year age gap.

Kim Soo Hyun and his agency GOLDMEDALIST refuted the news about Kim Soo Hyun's 2015 dating history with the late actress.

Even brands like PRADA have also terminated their contract with the actor after three months.