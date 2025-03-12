Kim Sae Ron's neighbor recalls actress living a 'difficult life' and 'crying on stairs' amid Kim Soo Hyun dating scandal

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Actress Kim Sae Ron's death sent shockwaves through the Korean entertainment industry. As new details emerge, a more complex picture of her life unfolds. Neighbors from her apartment building have shared insights into the actress's struggles.

According to a report by Dispatch on March 12, the neighbors recounted anecdotes about the Bloodhounds actress' emotional turmoil and distress.

After learning about a resident's passing in the building, the first name that came to their minds was Kim Sae Ron 's, a neighbor revealed. This was because she always looked sad whenever they saw her. The building resident told Dispatch that they occasionally encountered the actress in the hallway and saw her "crying on the stairs" alone. The unnamed neighbor mentioned feeling sorry for her and trying to offer comfort. However, they did not delve into the details of what devastating issues Kim Sae Ron was facing, as "she had a personal story."

They recalled listening to her complaints and sympathizing with her. Seeing her plight, they felt that "the young woman had lived a very difficult life." The neighbor also remembered noticing a scar on her wrist. Throughout these encounters, they were unaware of her profession as an actress. To them, she was just an ordinary girl who had moved to Seoul with her younger sister, and they treated her like any other neighbor.

