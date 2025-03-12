Kim Sae Ron's neighbor recalls actress living a 'difficult life' and 'crying on stairs' amid Kim Soo Hyun dating scandal
A neighbor from Kim Sae Ron's apartment shared stories that hint at the challenges the late actress faced. Keep reading to find out more.
Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.
Actress Kim Sae Ron's death sent shockwaves through the Korean entertainment industry. As new details emerge, a more complex picture of her life unfolds. Neighbors from her apartment building have shared insights into the actress's struggles.
According to a report by Dispatch on March 12, the neighbors recounted anecdotes about the Bloodhounds actress' emotional turmoil and distress.
After learning about a resident's passing in the building, the first name that came to their minds was Kim Sae Ron's, a neighbor revealed. This was because she always looked sad whenever they saw her. The building resident told Dispatch that they occasionally encountered the actress in the hallway and saw her "crying on the stairs" alone. The unnamed neighbor mentioned feeling sorry for her and trying to offer comfort. However, they did not delve into the details of what devastating issues Kim Sae Ron was facing, as "she had a personal story."
They recalled listening to her complaints and sympathizing with her. Seeing her plight, they felt that "the young woman had lived a very difficult life." The neighbor also remembered noticing a scar on her wrist. Throughout these encounters, they were unaware of her profession as an actress. To them, she was just an ordinary girl who had moved to Seoul with her younger sister, and they treated her like any other neighbor.
The resident of Kim Sae Ron's apartment, who shared these personal anecdotes with Dispatch, revealed that they had moved in in February 2023. Based on this timeline, it appears the neighbor observed the actress's emotional struggles roughly a year after her highly publicized drunk driving incident. Following that event, she incurred a heavy debt of 700 million KRW from her former agency. Additionally, she parted ways with her rumored long-term partner, Kim Soo Hyun, with whom she had allegedly been in a six-year relationship.
