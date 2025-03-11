Kim Sae Ron allegedly planned to expose Kim Soo Hyun’s ghosting after 6-year relationship with selfie: Report

The entertainment industry is once again at the center of controversy as past dating rumors involving actor Kim Soo Hyun and the late actress Kim Sae Ron have resurfaced following shocking allegations made by a woman claiming to be Kim Sae Ron’s aunt. The allegations have reignited discussions surrounding their alleged six-year relationship, which reportedly began when Kim Sae Ron was just 15 years old and Kim Soo Hyun was 27. These claims have sparked widespread debate, drawing criticism and speculation from both domestic and international netizens.

On March 10, the woman made accusations against Kim Soo Hyun on the controversial YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute, which is run by former journalists and legal professionals known for exposing high-profile scandals in the entertainment industry. She claimed that Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron had been romantically involved from November 19, 2015, until July 7, 2021. She further alleged that Kim Sae Ron had played an active role in supporting Kim Soo Hyun’s career during this time, even assisting in the establishment of his agency, Gold Medalist, by handling various responsibilities without compensation.

One of the most controversial claims made was regarding a photo posted by Kim Sae Ron on March 23, 2024. The image, which depicted an intimate moment between Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron, was reportedly taken in 2016, when the actress was still a minor. The post immediately fueled dating speculations at that time, but Kim Soo Hyun swiftly denied the rumors. The alleged aunt further revealed that, following the denial, Kim Sae Ron had drafted a lengthy statement detailing their alleged six-year relationship but ultimately decided against making it public.

The resurfaced allegations have ignited heated discussions online, particularly among international fans, who revisited past conversations about Kim Sae Ron’s sudden transformation in appearance and style in late 2015. Many pointed out that her fashion choices, makeup, and overall public image underwent a drastic shift around the time she allegedly started dating Kim Soo Hyun. This has led to growing speculation that the relationship may have had a major influence on her identity and self-expression at a young age.

Some netizens even suggested that the alleged relationship bore signs of grooming rather than a typical consensual romance, given the significant 12-year age gap between the two. The debate has fueled further outrage, with many questioning whether an older celebrity should have been romantically involved with a minor in the first place.

Korean netizens have also expressed shock, particularly as discussions about Kim Sae Ron’s drastic image change at the time had already been a widely talked-about topic years ago. Many are now revisiting past speculations with a renewed sense of scrutiny, questioning whether there were signs of an inappropriate relationship that were overlooked.

Beyond the dating allegations, the alleged aunt also directed serious accusations at Gold Medalist, the agency founded by Kim Soo Hyun, claiming that the company had unfairly cut off contact with Kim Sae Ron, sent her legal threats, and unilaterally terminated her contract. She suggested that the agency’s handling of Kim Sae Ron’s career and financial struggles contributed to the difficult circumstances she faced in the later years of her life.

As the controversy gained traction, Kim Soo Hyun’s representatives strongly denied all allegations, calling them completely false and baseless. Gold Medalist released an official statement addressing the situation, stating that they would take legal action against the YouTube channel and all those involved in spreading misinformation.

For now, Kim Soo Hyun’s next steps remain uncertain. While his agency has pledged legal action, the controversy surrounding the allegations has cast a shadow over his reputation. Meanwhile, Garosero Research Institute continues to insist that they have more information to reveal, raising further anticipation over what might unfold in the coming days.