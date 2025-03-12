Kim Soo Hyun had 'no intention' to collect 700 Million KRW despite notice to Kim Sae Ron? Exploring the confusing response

Trigger warning: Mention of death

The ongoing controversy surrounding the late actress Kim Sae Ron’s financial struggles and her former agency Gold Medalist has taken a new turn. Recent revelations from Dispatch have brought to light official documents and previously undisclosed exchanges. According to Dispatch, in March 2024, Gold Medalist sent a legal content certification letter to Kim Sae Ron, demanding the repayment of a 686.4 million KRW loan. This debt, which stemmed from financial damages the agency had covered on her behalf, was originally due by December 31, 2023. However, when Kim Sae Ron failed to repay the full amount, the agency threatened both civil and criminal legal action against her.

At the time the letter was sent, Kim Sae Ron was in a dire financial situation. Having suffered a sharp decline in her career following her DUI controversy in 2022, she lacked the resources to pay back the loan. Faced with potential legal action, she reached out to actor Kim Soo Hyun, pleading for assistance and asking for more time to repay the debt. Despite her desperate appeal for help, Kim Soo Hyun did not respond. Reports indicate that he completely cut off communication with Kim Sae Ron, leaving her to face the financial and legal battle alone.

While the legal demand appeared severe, Gold Medalist later changed their stance, claiming that they never actually intended to collect the money from Kim Sae Ron. When Dispatch contacted the agency again in February 2025, they stated that the legal certification letter was simply a formality to ensure proper financial documentation within the company. Gold Medalist justified their actions by saying, "We had no intentions of receiving money from Kim Sae Ron. We thought we wouldn’t get it. We only followed basic procedures because there could have been a case of malpractice brought up."

However, when asked if Kim Sae Ron was informed that this was only a formality, the agency’s response was vague: "From what we know, her manager got in contact with her at that time. We needed the documents for it." And when asked if Kim Sae Ron appeared distressed upon receiving the notice, the agency stated, "She was told the company paid out the compensation. We knew we couldn’t get such a large amount from her. We told her she could pay it back when she brings in a profit for the company or when she can afford it."

This statement has sparked further controversy, as many believe that Kim Sae Ron may not have fully understood the situation. If she had been aware that the agency was not truly demanding repayment, she might not have felt as pressured and desperate as she did.

With no clear explanation from her agency and no help from those around her, Kim Sae Ron was forced to take extreme measures to pay off the debt herself. She reportedly sold her car, liquidated her shares from Golden S, a KOSDAQ-listed company acquired by Gold Medalist and used her remaining savings to cover damages from her breached advertising contracts. And on February 16, 2025, Kim Sae Ron was found dead. The exact cause of her passing has not been publicly disclosed, but her struggles with financial and legal pressures have led many to speculate about the emotional toll she endured.

With Gold Medalist now admitting that they never intended to collect the debt, criticism against the agency is growing. Many are asking: If they didn’t expect repayment, why send such an intimidating legal notice? Why didn’t they communicate more clearly with Kim Sae Ron? The entertainment industry and the public are now demanding more transparency from Gold Medalist and those involved. While Kim Sae Ron’s voice is now gone, her story continues to raise important questions that demand answers.