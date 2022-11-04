Kim Soo Hyun in talks to return with My Love From The Star writer’s next

Queen of Tears To be called Queen of Tears (literal translation), it has been noted that Kim Soo Hyun has been approached for the role of the lead. Earlier in April, many reports suggested that Kim Soo Hyun will be playing the lead role in Park Ji Eun’s next project. However, his agency Goldmedalist responded to the reports saying that they had not received an official offer or a script for the same. Half a year later, his agency has finally confirmed that the actor has received the offer for starring in the show and is also positively considering the same. If confirmed, it will mark Kim Soo Hyun’s official return to the small screen after the success of ‘It’s Okay To Not Be Okay’. His last project, One Ordinary Day was an OTT release. Kim Soo Hyun may end up working with the writer for the third time, following My Love From The Star and The Producers. Singer-actor IU, who has worked on The Producers previously, was initially approached for the female lead role, however she has since turned it down . Queen of Tears is set to be the story of a chaebol family with no update so far on who will be taking on the female lead role.

Kim Soo Hyun seems to be well on his way to create another iconic role like Do Min Joon. To possibly reunite with the writer who is responsible for arguably one of his most famous roles, the South Korean actor may join hands with Park Ji Eun, the magician scriptwriter behind My Love From The Star .

Park Ji Eun

Known writer Park Ji Eun has been the mastermind behind multiple successful romance dramas that have greatly shaped the Korean rom-com genre. Some of her most famous works include My Love From The Star, The Producers, The Legend of the Blue Sea, and Crash Landing on You. She has given rise to iconic onscreen couples and her storytelling has been greatly praised by the audience. This will also follow her other shows, Queen of Housewives and Queen of Reversals, both led by Kim Nam Joo, making us curious if it will have a similar theme.

Kim Hee Won

Earlier, it was reported that PD Lee Eung Bok, who has worked on superhit shows Descendants of the Sun, Goblin, Mr. Sunshine, and Sweet Home, will be helming Queen of Tears. However, the latest reports suggest that Kim Hee Won will be directing the K-drama. The director behind multiple popular hits like Vincenzo, Soundtrack #1 and more recently Little Women, Kim Hee Won will be taking charge of this project. A fabulous synergy between the writer and director is expected to come out of Queen of Tears.

Kim Soo Hyun

The Hallyu superstar has created quite the marvellous career for himself after starring in smaller roles and projects. Following his debut in 2007, he has only seen the way up ahead of himself. From achieving acclaim through Dream High, to displaying his acting prowess with Moon Embracing the Sun to becoming a romance King in My Love From The Star and challenging unique roles with shows like The Producers, It's Okay to Not Be Okay and One Ordinary Day, he has aced the business. Now becoming one of the highest paid actors in the industry, he has set out a red carpet for himself that even his cameos in dramas, Dream High 2, Hotel del Luna and Crash Landing on You, became some of the most talked about scenes.

Kim Soo Hyun’s last project was a Coupang Play series named One Ordinary Day in which he was framed for a murder. Under suspicious circumstances, he comes across a third-grade lawyer, Cha Seung Won’s as Shin Joong Han, who takes on the complicated case. It earned him praise for his widespread emotions and the class acting he possessed throughout the 8 episodes. He recently held a fanmeeting in Manila, Philippines.