Kim Soo Hyun reveals if he failed to pay court fees in 12 billion KRW lawsuit against Kim Sae Ron’s family

Kim Soo Hyun got embroiled in another controversy recently, following reports that he failed to pay the necessary legal fees for his defamation lawsuit against Kim Sae Ron’s family and the Garo Sero Research Institute. The lawsuit, which has already garnered widespread attention, involves a claim for 12.0 billion KRW (approximately 8.48 million USD) in damages, but now, the issue has shifted to the procedural aspects of the case.

According to earlier reports, Kim Soo Hyun was said to have missed the deadline to pay a required sum of 38,000,000 KRW (around 26,716.51 USD) to the court. This news raised eyebrows among the public, leading many to question the actor’s financial preparedness and commitment to following through with the legal proceedings. Adding fuel to the fire, it was claimed that Kim had requested a delay in the payment deadline, further complicating his public image.

However, on April 17, 2025, Kim Soo Hyun’s legal representatives at LKB & Partners issued a statement to YTN Star, categorically denying that Kim had failed to make the necessary payments. In their official response, the legal team confirmed that the full amount for litigation costs had already been paid.

While this clears up the issue regarding the payment, they also acknowledged that a request for an extension had been submitted. However, the representatives clarified that this extension was not related to any failure to pay but rather was requested to correct an issue with the defendant’s address on the official legal documents. According to the legal team, this was a procedural matter to ensure that the documents were properly filed and that the case could proceed without any technical errors.

Despite the clarification, the public’s reaction to Kim Soo Hyun’s involvement in the case has been less than favorable. The controversy has reignited debates over his motivations for filing the lawsuit, particularly given the sensitive nature of the case. Many fans and netizens expressed their anger over the fact that Kim was suing a bereaved family for such a substantial amount of money, leading to widespread criticism of the actor’s actions. Many have questioned the ethics of suing a family that has already been through so much, especially considering the emotional toll the case could have on those involved.

Furthermore, this marks the first public statement from Kim Soo Hyun’s representatives since the actor held an emergency press conference earlier to address the alleged underage relationship with late actress Kim Sae Ron. In that conference, Kim sought to clarify his stance, stating that he had indeed been in a relationship with Kim Sae Ron but emphasizing that their relationship began only when the actress was of legal age, not when she was a minor. Despite his explanation, the negative reactions have only grown stronger since then.

Meanwhile, the lawsuit centers around defamation claims against Kim Sae Ron’s family and Garo Sero Research Institute following damaging allegations to Kim’s reputation. The legal battle has been closely followed by fans and the public, and the ongoing drama has only served to keep the actor in the public eye for all the wrong reasons.

