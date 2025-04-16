Seo Ye Ji has the perfect response to hate around gaslighting and Kim Soo Hyun controversies: 'Have a lot of...'

Seo Ye Ji is making it clear that she does not—and will not—tolerate anyone bad-mouthing her. The actress is making waves online again, not through her dramas but in real life. This time, it’s for her refreshingly candid and meme-laced interactions with haters on a social media platform.

Advertisement

After a period of silence following controversies involving her ex-boyfriend Kim Jung Hyun, Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron's minor dating scandal, and allegations of academic fraud controversy, Seo Ye Ji has resurfaced in a way no one quite expected.

On April 11, 2025, the actress officially joined Dear U Bubble, a global fan communication platform (where anyone can interact with an actor), and since then, she’s been turning heads with her unfiltered exchanges. Screenshots shared on online communities reveal that Seo Ye Ji is surprisingly fluent in internet slang and meme culture, casually dropping online expressions and unfiltered comments.

When one fan encouraged her to brush off negativity, Seo Ye Ji replied with a cheerful “Aljjyoyong” — a Korean internet slang term equivalent to “Okay!” or Gwaenchana in Korean — complete with a meme explaining the quirky phrase, “Now is the time to clear your heart of hatred.” The Eve actress even broke it down syllable by syllable in Korean, adding a humorous warning: “If anyone says something nasty, I’m sending them this.” These kinds of expressive words have captured the attention of online users.

Advertisement

The It’s Okay Not To Be Okay actress didn’t stop there. Seo Ye Ji admitted, “I have a ton of these. When I’m angry, I just read them alone,” before sharing another meme. This time, it was a phrase loosely meaning “Being surrounded by comfort leads to cheerfulness,” which she playfully deconstructed for her followers. When a fan mistakenly thought it was offensive, she quickly clarified that it wasn’t a curse word.

Seo Ye Ji ’s bold, meme-filled comeback on the social media platform Bubble is not only surprising fans but also generating buzz across the internet — proving once again that she knows how to command attention on her own unapologetic terms.

ALSO READ: Seo Ye Ji says she 'pretends to be fine' amid resurfaced gaslighting controversy and Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron dating scandal