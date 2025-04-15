Kim Soo Hyun plans to SUE malicious rumormongers and defamers amid Kim Sae Ron dating scandal

GOLDMEDALIST, the agency representing actor Kim Soo Hyun, issued an official statement on April 15, announcing that they would be pursuing legal action against the recent surge of malicious online posts and false rumors related to the ongoing Kim Sae Ron dating controversy. The statement revealed that GOLDMEDALIST was taking swift and decisive action to combat the defamation, slander, and harassment targeting Kim Soo Hyun, which has spread through various online platforms.

The statement began by addressing the recent situation where an increasing amount of false information, baseless speculations, and unverified claims about Kim Soo Hyun had been circulating widely, particularly the dating rumors involving Kim Sae Ron. These malicious posts have not only misled the public but have also caused significant harm to the actor’s personal and professional reputation.

GOLDMEDALIST emphasized the severity of the cyberbullying and personal attacks taking place on social media platforms and within online communities. The agency pointed out that “malicious slander, the circulation of false information, personal attacks, and s*xual harassment, which are rampant on online communities and social media, are criminal acts that should not be taken lightly,” as quoted by Soompi.

The agency further underscored that they had received numerous reports from fans, along with their own internal monitoring, which indicated that the online attacks were being directed at Kim Soo Hyun due to false rumors.

Taking immediate action, GOLDMEDALIST revealed that they had filed a legal complaint with the investigative authorities on April 14, charging those responsible for the defamatory posts under the Information and Communications Network Act for defamation, as well as under the Criminal Act for insult. These legal steps were taken in response to the increasing online harassment and to safeguard the actor’s reputation and well-being.

The agency did not shy away from addressing the growing concern surrounding “so-called cyber wreckers,” individuals who take advantage of the anonymity provided by the internet to create and spread fake news, false rumors, and harassment-inducing content. According to the agency’s statement, they are now actively working with legal representatives overseas, particularly in foreign markets where platforms like YouTube and X (formerly known as Twitter) have become key sources of harmful content.

GOLDMEDALIST emphasized that they would coordinate with international legal teams to ensure that appropriate legal measures are taken not just within South Korea, but across all global platforms that allow such defamatory content to be spread. This includes targeting posts, videos, and short-form content that aims to tarnish Kim Soo Hyun’s image.

“We will continue to file additional complaints against malicious posts that defame our artist’s reputation, and we promise to do our utmost to protect the rights of our artist through strong legal measures against any clear criminal behavior,” the agency assured, making it clear that they were fully committed to protecting their artist from harmful online behavior.

