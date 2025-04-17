Kim Soo Hyun requests deadline extension in 12 billion KRW lawsuit against Kim Sae Ron's family; report

Actor Kim Soo Hyun is currently facing legal complications in his high-profile defamation lawsuit, as new reports confirm that he has failed to pay a critical portion of court-mandated fees by the required deadline. This unexpected development has raised eyebrows within legal circles and among the public, as the continuation of the lawsuit now hangs in the balance.

Kim Soo Hyun first announced legal action in emergency press conference, following a wave of damaging rumors and allegations that connected him romantically to the late actress Kim Sae Ron, who passed away after a series of controversies, including a DUI incident. The rumors, heavily circulated online and fueled by commentary from sources like YouTube’s Garosero Research Institute, claimed that Kim Soo Hyun was romantically involved with Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor.

These unverified claims caused a stir on social media and placed Kim Soo Hyun under intense scrutiny, prompting him to respond with a public statement firmly denying any underage relationship with Kim Sae Ron. Determined to protect his reputation, the actor’s agency initially revealed intentions to file a defamation lawsuit seeking 12 billion KRW (approximately 8.16 million USD) in damages against both the bereaved family of Kim Sae Ron and Garosero, alleging that their public commentary and insinuations had severely damaged his image and professional standing.

However, as the legal process unfolded, it became clear that all was not proceeding smoothly. According to reports from the legal community, the 14th Civil Agreement Division of the Seoul Central District Court noted a significant inconsistency in the plaintiff's submitted documents. While Kim Soo Hyun’s legal team stated they were suing for 12 billion KRW, the actual amount that was initially registered and accepted by the court was 11 billion KRW (approximately 7.77 million USD).

This discrepancy required official correction. The court ordered Kim’s representatives to adjust both the recognition amount (the amount legally claimed in the case) and the corresponding delivery and processing fees, which are calculated based on the size of the claim. In this case, the corrected amount of fees amounted to 38 million KRW (around 26,700 USD), a mandatory payment before the case could move forward.

Despite having seven days from the court’s notice to complete the correction and submit the fees, Kim Soo Hyun’s side failed to meet the deadline. On April 16, the actor's legal team instead filed a request for an extension, notably on the very last day of the original deadline, raising speculation that the delay was intentional, possibly a tactic to buy more time or reassess legal strategy.

Legal experts note that failing to submit required corrections and payments within the specified time frame can result in the court dismissing the complaint entirely. If the court does not grant the extension or if the payment is not completed within the newly allotted time, the lawsuit could be deemed invalid, and Kim’s complaint could be dismissed without further consideration.

