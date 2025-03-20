Kim Soo Hyun using NOT 1 but 3 damage control teams to tackle Kim Sae Ron dating controversy? Netizens flame actor

Kim Soo Hyun has been under heavy scrutiny ever since Kim Se Eui's YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute alleged him of dating Kim Sae Ron for six years, starting 2015, when she was just 15 and he was an adult of 27. Following that, they have been releasing several photos and videos to substantiate their claims. With the issue getting out of hand, the actor allegedly resorted to three damage control teams, as per K-media Newsen's March 19 report, sparking even more public backlash.

The Kim Soo Hyun co-owned agency, GOLDMEDALIST, reportedly recruited three separate teams to manage and resolve different aspects of his minor dating controversy with Kim Sae Ron. The first was a law firm serving as the central command center, handling legal aspects. The second included a management team overseeing media and advertising and brand partnerships, and the last one is a crisis management team actively addressing the controversy.

The third team reportedly met up with Kim Sae Ron’s acquaintances and former agency representatives, in an attempt to gather information regarding the events leading up to the actress’s death. Allegedly, they also tried to get one or two of the people they converted with, to speak up in a press conference that the company plans to organize. As per K-media reports, they got their hands on significant evidence and obtained statements that might serve as useful in proving Kim Soo Hyun's innocence.

Advertisement

K-netizens flamed the actor for his attempt to rebuild his "dirty and disgraceful" image by using as many as three teams. They took to public discussion portals like TheQoo, to express their frustration. As per them, Kim Soo Hyun’s team was prioritizing his career and public image over addressing the issue with sincerity. Calling it "ridiculous" and "pathetic evasive tactics", they stated, "even pop stars don’t have three crisis management teams."

One of the comment writers even mockingly mentioned YouTuber Lee Jin Ho as a part of the team, due to his videos digging into Kim Sae Ron's past controversies. Another wrote, "Stop making a scene and just admit it." A third wrote, "No matter how much he has, he always wants more."