Did Kim Soo Hyun’s agency work with YouTuber Lee Jin Ho to target Kim Sae Ron? GOLDMEDALIST releases statement

Kim Soo Hyun's agency, GOLDMEDALIST on March 18, 2025, has firmly denied allegations of collaborating with controversial YouTuber Lee Jin Ho to target the late actress Kim Sae Ron, according to XPortsnews.

These allegations were raised by the YouTube channel Garosero Institute, suggesting that GOLDMEDALIST and Youtuber Lee Jin Ho conspired to produce offensive content about Kim Sae Ron and target her constantly.

On March 18, 2025, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, denied any connection to YouTuber Lee Jin Ho.

They clarified that the manager mentioned by Garosero Institute was never their employee but worked for another company that had ties to Kim Sae Ron.

The agency also accused the Garosero Institute of twisting facts to mislead the public while avoiding legal consequences.

GODLMDEADLIST says, “All claims made by Garosero Research Institute regarding Kim Soo Hyun are false. They alleged that Kim Soo Hyun was in a relationship with Kim Sae Ron since she was 15, that we mishandled her DUI incident, and that one of our managers had ties with YouTuber Lee Jin Ho. These accusations are completely untrue and defamatory.”

Additionally, Lee Jin Ho himself has refuted the allegations, labelling them as baseless and malicious.

He asserted that he had never been in contact with Kim Soo Hyun or any representative of GOLDMEDALIST and that the manager he contacted during his reporting was not affiliated with the agency. Lee Jin Ho indicated his intention to pursue legal action to clarify the truth.

GOLDMEDALIST denied ties to Lee Jin Ho, and clarified they never forced Kim Sae Ron to repay 700 million KRW debt, nor prohibited her from contacting actors.

They dismissed Seo Ye Ji rumors and refuted claims about Kim Soo Hyun visiting Kim Sae Ron’s home. They urged her family to stop spreading misleading allegations using unrelated photos.