Was Kim Sae Ron coerced into abortion? Lee Jin Ho alleges New York life with husband amid Kim Soo Hyun dating row

Amidst the ongoing Kim Sae Ron-Kim Soo Hyun dating scandal, the bereaved family sued YouTuber Lee Jin Ho on defamation charges. Following that, he revealed possession of alleged evidence to prove that the actress' death was caused by other factors and not his videos regarding her dating life and DUI case. On March 19, he alleged that she was coerced into an abortion by a mystery man and lived briefly with him in New York.

Lee Jin Ho made the allegations on his YouTube channel by sharing a voice recording, which he claimed to be a conversation between Kim Sae Ron and a former staff member from her agency. In the audio clip, the staff member is heard asking the actress to tell them everything honestly, as a series of photos uploaded on her Instagram was creating a huge buzz online. The photos included her posing with a man in a couple fit, and the caption read "Marry."

According to the leaked audio conversation, allegedly featuring Kim Sae Ron, the late actress was planning to end her relationship with her boyfriend, who worked for a conglomerate in New York. However, her plans changed when she became pregnant, leading to a hasty marriage. In the recording, she is heard sharing that she had an abortion, but her boyfriend, whom she described as "kinda insane," continued to "subtly threaten" her over the entire happening, ultimately forcing her into marriage.

The conversation also revealed that she traveled to New York for two weeks to prepare for her wedding. Additionally, she mentioned that it was her husband, who had posted the "Marry"-captioned photos from her Instagram account, driven by insecurity over their long-distance relationship. The audio captured her saying, "He (her husband) didn't know why I kept hiding the fact that I was married. He wanted to make it public."

The woman explained that her husband had access to her KakaoTalk and Instagram accounts and under the influence of alcohol, he made the post, which he later deleted at her request. Even though it was not a healthy marriage, she revealed being unable to move out of it.