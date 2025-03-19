Kim Soo Hyun's agency seeks help from Kim Sae Ron's acquaintances to prove 'innocence', planning to hold press conference; Report

New details have emerged in the ongoing controversy involving Kim Soo Hyun and the late actress Kim Sae Ron. As per Allkpop, the actor's agency, GOLDMEDALIST, is seeking assistance from the former labelmate’s agency officials as well as her acquaintances.

According to speculation, they might have acquired proof that the untimely death of Kim Sae Ron was not exclusively related to GOLDMEDALIST's demand for a repayment of 700 million KRW.

An entertainment industry insider commented on March 19, stating, “GOLDMEDALIST has reportedly obtained materials and data through various channels that provide insight into Kim Sae Ron’s schedule and emotional state in the months leading up to her death."

The agency shares that they have met individuals. They added, "They have also met with individuals who corroborate these findings and are now trying to convince one or two key figures to speak publicly through an interview or press conference.”

Kim Gap Soo, the host of the YouTube channel Maebal Show, has publicly apologized following widespread criticism for his inappropriate remarks about the late actress Kim Sae Ron and the YouTube program, Maebul Show has apologised, as per Yonhap News.

The controversy arose after a video segment aired on March 17, where he made insensitive comments while discussing dating rumors between Kim Sae Ron and actor Kim Soo Hyun saying, "They’re making it seem like dating a minor is some huge crime. When people date, there can be a big age gap".

Maebal Show addressed the controversy during a live broadcast on March 18. The hosts acknowledged their mistake, expressed deep regret, and issued an official apology, stating:

"We sincerely apologize for the controversy caused by yesterday’s broadcast. We deeply regret this incident." As a result, the show announced that it would permanently discontinue its culture criticism segment.

They emphasized: "While we understand that an apology should be specific, detailing the matter could further escalate the controversy or cause unintended harm. We also apologize for this limitation." Following the backlash, the channel deleted the controversial remarks.

After her DUI case in 2022, Kim Sae Ron was the focus of intense public scrutiny and was frequently the target of disparaging online comments. The relationship between Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron dating came to light recently. As per Garosero, the actors started dating in 2015, when Kim Sae Ron was just 15 years old.

However, according to Kim Soo Hyun's agency, GOLDMEDALIST, their relationship began after she reached adulthood, between 2019 and 2020.

