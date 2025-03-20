Kim Soo Hyun's side ADMITS butt n*ked photo is of actor at Kim Sae Ron's house after initial denial; know more here

On March 20, 2025, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, issued a legal statement regarding the controversial butt-n*ked photo that was recently released on the Garosero Institute’s platform, as per Newsen. The agency has filed a criminal lawsuit against YouTube channel Garosero Insitute's operators Kim Se Eui, Jeong Eun I, Kwak Seong Moon and Kim Sae Ron's family. It confirmed that the photo in question does indeed feature Kim Soo Hyun. However, they clarified that it was taken during a period when Kim Soo Hyun was in a relationship with 'adult' Kim Sae Ron.

GOLDMEDALIST expressed outrage over the release of such a private and censored image, calling it an act of s*xual harassment. The agency further revealed that legal action had already been initiated, with criminal lawsuits filed against both Kim Sae Ron’s family and the Garosero Research Institute for distributing the butt n*ked photo, which shows Kim Soo Hyun washing dishes at Kim Sae Ron’s house.

The agency firmly stated, “The photo posted on Garosero’s channel was taken when Kim Soo Hyun and the adult Kim Sae Ron were in a relationship.”

The statement emphasized the severe emotional and reputational harm that the release of this image could cause, describing it as a potential source of “s*xual humiliation” for the actor. GOLDMEDALIST argued that such intimate photos should never have been made public. The agency went on to declare, “Posting such a photo on a YouTube channel is a criminal act, and Garo Sero has been threatening Kim Soo Hyun, stating their intention to continue releasing similar photos. As a result, GOLDMEDALIST is left with no choice but to pursue aggressive legal action against this behavior.”

The agency also highlighted the legal consequences of publicly displaying footage of someone else’s body, which could provoke s*xual desire or humiliation. They stressed that distributing such material without consent is a serious crime, particularly when it involves the privacy and dignity of an individual like Kim Soo Hyun.

Additionally, GOLDMEDALIST condemned the spreading of false information by Kim Sae Ron’s bereaved family through Garosero’s YouTube broadcasting channel. The agency dismissed these claims as unfounded rumors, stating, “What Garosero has shared is entirely baseless.” They further warned that if the family and Garosero continued to spread false narratives, they would be forced to take comprehensive legal action to protect the actor’s honor and the reputation of the agency.

In conclusion, Kim Soo Hyun's agency GOLDMEDALIST vowed to take all necessary steps to address the ongoing situation and prevent further violations of the actor's privacy.