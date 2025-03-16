Kim Soo Hyun's butt n*ked photo proven to be from Kim Sae Ron's house, fans find evidence; report

The ongoing controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun’s past relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron has taken a new turn after Garosero Research Institute released an alleged private photo of the actor. The image, which was made public through the YouTube channel run by Kim Se Ui, has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, igniting intense discussions about privacy, ethical journalism, and the timeline of Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron’s relationship.

According to reports, the explicit photo allegedly shows Kim Soo Hyun washing dishes while not wearing pants, and it is claimed to have been taken inside Kim Sae Ron’s home. The release of the image has been met with widespread controversy, as it was reportedly shared against the wishes of Kim Sae Ron’s mother, who had attempted to prevent its publication. However, despite these objections, Kim Se Ui proceeded to release the image on the Garosero Research Institute’s YouTube channel, further intensifying public scrutiny.

In addition to revealing the photo, the YouTuber also made a bold statement, hinting that more evidence regarding Kim Soo Hyun’s relationship with Kim Sae Ron could be disclosed in the coming days. This declaration has fueled speculation about what further revelations may emerge and whether they will provide clarity or further complicate the ongoing controversy.

The release of the photo quickly triggered a storm of debate among netizens. Many social media users expressed outrage over what they viewed as a blatant invasion of privacy. Critics argued that regardless of the truth behind the allegations, exposing the private image of an individual without their consent is unethical and a violation of personal rights.

However, another segment of the online community focused on verifying the authenticity of the claims. Initially, skeptics questioned whether the photo was truly taken in Kim Sae Ron’s home, as no concrete evidence had been provided to support this assertion. But as discussions progressed, netizens began comparing the background details of the image with footage from Kim Sae Ron’s appearance on the reality show On & Off in 2020.

In a surprising turn of events, online investigators pointed out striking similarities between the kitchen featured in the leaked photo and the one seen in On & Off, where Kim Sae Ron had showcased her living space. Various netizens shared side-by-side comparisons, highlighting matching elements in the kitchen’s design, furniture, and layout. This apparent confirmation added another layer to the ongoing speculation, as it suggested that the image may have indeed been taken in Kim Sae Ron’s home.

Meanwhile, the actor’s agency has consistently maintained that the two began dating in 2019 when Kim Sae Ron was of legal age. However, questions remain regarding when exactly the actress moved into the home seen in On & Off. Since the show aired in 2020, there is uncertainty about whether she had been living there before or if she relocated after their relationship allegedly began.

As the controversy gained momentum, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency swiftly addressed the situation, releasing a formal statement denouncing the release of the private image and reaffirming their stance on the timeline of his relationship with Kim Sae Ron. The agency stated, “The photos released by Garosero were taken on December 14, 2019. There is no reason for the private photos of Kim Soo Hyun and the late Kim Sae Ron to be indiscriminately published. We ask that you cease the dissemination of personal privacy,” as quoted by AllKpop.

Despite this statement, the public remains divided, with some continuing to defend Kim Soo Hyun’s right to privacy, while others argue that the timeline of events remains unclear and requires further clarification. For now, Kim Soo Hyun remains at the center of an escalating scandal, and only time will tell whether more revelations will surface or if the situation will eventually settle with the actor’s current stance.