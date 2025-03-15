Kim Sae Ron's mom is against releasing 'more shocking photos' of Kim Soo Hyun, being 'concerned' about his mental state

Kim Soo Hyun is in hot waters since the bereaved family of Kim Sae Ron brought several allegations against him, including him being in a six-year-long relationship with the deceased actress since she was a minor (15). Since the actor denied the claims, the family shared some private photos of the two actors from their dating era to a YouTube channel, who publicized it. However, it had caused him mental agony, as per his agency and led the late actress' mother to decide against releasing any more pictures.

Kim Sae Ron's family previously allowed the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute to release "a new photo every day" of the actress with Kim Soo Hyun, but recently changed their mind, as per celebrity discussion portal The Qoo's March 15 report. Kim Se Eui, a former MBC reporter and co-owner of the channel, conveyed the same in a livestream on behalf of the actress' family. As per her, Kim Sae Ron's mother was "concerned about him" and his mental health after his agency GOLDMEDALIST mentioned that the actor was showing "signs of severe psychological instability."

The revelation was made by the company through an official statement released on March 14 to clarify the dating situation of the two actors. Following that, Kim Se Eui shared in a live broadcast that she had even "more shocking photos" of the two, including "a photo of a person doing the dishes, naked, at his girlfriend’s house."

But Kim Sae Ron's family was "worried that Kim Soo Hyun might make bad decisions" and thus decided to not go as far as to release those to the public. The YouTuber further said that they cannot expose the pictures against the bereaved family's wishes.

Kim Sei Eui also praised the actress' family for their thoughtfulness and shared that she was trying to convince them to let her drop the intimate photos. She mentioned wanting to release the controversial content online if he dared "to return to showing his face on TV." However, she will respect the bereaved family's wishes and refrain from doing so.