Garosero asks why Kim Soo Hyun sent 'love you, miss you' messages to minor Kim Sae Ron if they were not dating in 2018

On March 14, 2025, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, issued a comprehensive statement addressing the ongoing speculation regarding his relationship with Kim Sae Ron. In their statement, they explained why Kim Soo Hyun did not respond to messages from the late actress.

This announcement followed an investigation by the YouTube channel Garosero Institute, which had previously brought the relationship to public attention and raised questions based on GOLDMEDALIST’s latest clarification.

The Garosero Institute referred to letters exchanged between Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron in 2018 and 2019, when the former was serving in the military.

The channel questioned the nature of these exchanges, particularly noting the intimate language used in the messages, including phrases like “I love you” and “I miss you,” directed toward Kim Sae Ron, who was only 17 years old at the time.

Born in 2000, Kim Sae-ron was a minor when these messages were sent, leading the Garosero Institute to question whether such expressions could be considered casual between acquaintances.

The controversy deepened when GOLDMEDALIST denied any romantic involvement between Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron in 2015 but later confirmed they were in a relationship from 2019 to 2020.

The agency strongly refuted claims of dating in 2015, calling them baseless.

However, the Garosero Institute raised further concerns, claiming to have additional photographic and video evidence of Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron together during their dating days.

According to the channel, this new material would serve as concrete proof of their relationship, surpassing the significance of previously released photos. They also hinted at possessing more substantial evidence that could clarify the situation.

In response, the Youtube channel revealed a ninth photo in their latest broadcast, mentioning that Kim Sae Ron’s mother had requested that these sensitive images be kept private due to Kim Soo Hyun’s fragile mental state.

They emphasized that the actress’s family was concerned about the negative impact this could have on his well-being. On the same day, GOLDMEDALIST shares that the agency is supporting Kim Soo Hyun, expressing deep concern over the stress and psychological toll the controversy has taken on him.

The agency confirmed they were taking necessary measures to ensure Kim Soo Hyun's well-being and mental stability.

Unfortunately, the fallout from the dating controversy has escalated to the point where it has affected Kim Soo Hyun’s career. Reports indicate that his endorsement contract with PRADA was abruptly terminated just three months into their partnership as a result of the ongoing scandal.

This controversy seems to have deeply impacted both Kim Soo Hyun’s personal life and professional career, creating a situation that continues to unfold.