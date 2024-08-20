Kwak Si Yang says he fell in love at first sight with girlfriend Lim Hyun Joo's 'cute' look in badminton tracksuit; Watch

Kwak Si Yang, the South Korean actor who was recently seen in the hit crime action K-drama Flex X Cop recently talked about falling in love at first sight with his girlfriend Lim Hyun Joo who is known for her appearance in Heart Signal 2. The actor revealed he fell for Lim Hyun Joo’s “cute” look in badminton tracksuit at their first meeting.

On August 19, 2024, Kwak Si Yang appeared on Shin Dong Yeop’s web talk show Zzanbro Shin Dong Yeop. During the episode, Kwak Si Yang shared his thoughts on family and more, while also sharing the story of falling in love at first sight with his current girlfriend Heart Signal 2’s Lim Hyun Joo.

Kwak Si Yang went on to reveal how he fell in love at first sight with Lim Hyun Woo when he once visited his friend Lim Sung Jae’s house. When he visited him, he first met Lim Hyun Joo who was wearing her badminton tracksuit and had a badminton racket around her shoulder. Kwak Si Yang added that he fell at first sight for “how cute she looked” in that badminton outfit.

Kwak Si Yang further added that he usually likes women who dress more casually than being all dressed up.

Watch Kwak Si Yang talking about Lim Hyun Joo here:

Later, in the episode, Kwak Si Yang also revealed he has always dreamt of a family and he wishes to have a friendship-like relationship with his wife. For example, he noted when he would say “Hey!” she would reply with “Why?” Meanwhile, Kwak Si Yang and Lim Hyun Joo confirmed they were dating in September 2023.

Kwak Si Yang is a South Korean actor who has been impressing audiences with varied performances across movies and K-dramas. He initially gained immense popularity with his role in the hit K-drama Oh My Ghost.

He is also well known for the K-dramas Chicago Typewriter, Lovers of the Red Sky, Café Minamdang, All is Well, and Second to Last Love. He has been confirmed to join Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook in the upcoming K-drama Black Salt Dragon. He is also set to appear in the movie The Desperate Chase with Park Sung Woong.

