Single’s Inferno star Dex not joining Suzy in Men of the Harem? Know latest update on Goblin director’s next big drama

On June 19, various media outlets reported that reality show star-turned-actor Dex (Kim Jin Young) was cast in the upcoming big-budget K-drama Men of the Harem. The concept, based on a popular webtoon, centers around an empress who builds her own harem of five men to maintain power and secure her throne.

According to the reports, Dex was set to portray one of the male concubines serving under Empress Latil. Previously, the role of Empress Latil was reportedly offered to Suzy. The news caught the attention of K-drama fans, especially those who have been following Dex since his appearance on Netflix’s Single’s Inferno.

Agency issues denial

Despite the sudden excitement, Dex’s management company was quick to set the record straight. In an official statement shared with Xports News, KTH Studio denied any involvement of the rising actor in Men of the Harem.

“The reports about Dex starring in the new drama, Men of the Harem, are not true,” the agency stated plainly, dismissing the swirling casting rumors. This clarification came as a disappointment to fans who had already begun to imagine Dex in the royal-themed storyline.

Dex’s official K-drama debut

Though Men of the Harem is now off the table, Dex’s foray into scripted acting is still very much on track. He is slated to make his official K-drama debut next month in The Defects. The drama is expected to showcase a different side of the entertainer, who previously impressed audiences in the 2023 horror-thriller film Tarot.

About Men of the Harem

Meanwhile, Men of the Harem continues to gain attention as one of the most unconventional and highly anticipated dramas in pre-production. Based on a well-known webtoon, the series is set in the fictional empire of Tarim. It follows the story of Empress Latil. After the assassination of her father, Latil rises to the throne and defies tradition by refusing to marry a king.

Instead, she surrounds herself with five young male consorts. Each is selected for their loyalty, skill, and political influence. The drama will be directed by Lee Eung Bok. He’s known for helming iconic hits like Goblin, Sweet Home, Descendants of the Sun, Mr. Sunshine, among others.

Suzy’s reported involvement as the empress has fans all the more excited. However, it’s important to note that Suzy has not officially confirmed her acceptance of the role yet.

