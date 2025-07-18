Lee Jong Won, Kim Do Yeon to headline historical melodrama Pray for the Moon Flower? Know plot, character details, more

Rising actor Lee Jong Won is reportedly set to take on a leading role in the much-anticipated K-drama Pray for the Moon Flower. He will be joined by former Weki Meki idol-turned-actress Kim Do Yeon, who is also expected to star as one of the main leads.

Industry insiders told My Daily on July 18 that both actors have been cast in leading roles. It sparked excitement among drama fans. Though neither the actors nor the production team have officially confirmed the casting, expectations are already mounting.

What’s Pray for the Moon Flower about?

Pray for the Moon Flower unfolds in a prisoner-of-war camp during a turbulent period marked by political strife and military conflict. The story centers on two contrasting souls whose lives intertwine in tragic fashion. Yang Cho Seol is a resilient sword maker who crafts blades for survival. Meanwhile, Baek Je Hee is a feared general from an opposing nation who abandons his homeland.

As their paths cross under grim circumstances, they are drawn to each other by a force greater than fear, duty, or reason. The drama promises a haunting blend of passion and pain. It is set against a backdrop of betrayal, internal conflict, and irreversible consequences.

Lee Jong Won as a ruthless warrior

Lee Jong Won is expected to portray Baek Je Hee, a formidable soldier known as the finest warrior of the kingdom Gaero-guk. His striking appearance hides a dark soul; one shaped by years of battle, abandonment, and violence. With beauty inherited from his mother and eyes that reflect deadly glare, Baek Je Hee is as captivating as he is terrifying.

Feared by all and trusted by none, he shows no mercy, spares no loyalty, and isolates himself from emotional ties. His encounter with Cho Seol, however, marks a turning point. It may shatter his brutal facade and unravel his tightly guarded world.

Kim Do Yeon transforms into a dignified swordsmith

Taking on the role of Yang Cho Seol, Kim Do Yeon will portray a woman whose life is steeped in fire, steel, and perseverance. Known for her calm presence and grace, Cho Seol continues to embody elegance despite the harsh reality of her environment. Her hands forge weapons, but her heart remains pure and dignified.

Though outwardly delicate, her posture exudes strength, and her gaze reveals a warrior spirit that refuses to bow. Her encounter with Baek Je Hee threatens to shake her composed world, setting off a chain of events that neither can undo.

Pray for the Moon Flower's production details

The screenplay is being penned by Jang Yoo Ha, the writer behind Netflix’s Doona! Filming is expected to begin shortly, though the production timeline remains under wraps.

Fans are now waiting for official confirmation from the actors or the production company. But the potential for Pray for the Moon Flower to become one of the year's most memorable melodramas is already taking root.

