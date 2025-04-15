Kim Hye Yoon and Lee Jong Won are confirmed to headline psychological horror film Salmokji; know about their roles

Kim Hye Yoon and Lee Jong Won are officially teaming up for their first on-screen collaboration in the upcoming feature film Salmokji (also known as A Place to Kill), a dark psychological horror that promises to push both actors into uncharted territory. The announcement, confirmed on April 15, has already stirred buzz across the Korean entertainment industry and among fans, thanks to the star-studded casting and the eerie premise.

Salmokji unfolds at a secluded reservoir, where a road-mapping production team is dispatched to update regional footage. However, their work takes a sinister turn when they revisit the location to investigate a mysterious, unidentified figure captured in one of the previous recordings. As the crew begins their assignment, they find themselves confronting increasingly bizarre and unexplainable phenomena hidden beneath the calm but deceptive waters of the reservoir.

Kim Hye Yoon will take on the central role of Soo In, a woman who becomes the focal point of the supernatural mystery while on a work-related trip to the ominous reservoir. Soo In’s journey begins with mild discomfort and unease but gradually spirals into a terrifying confrontation with the unknown.

Known for impressing audiences with her breakout performance in Sky Castle and later winning critical acclaim through her role in The Girl on a Bulldozer, Kim’s trajectory as a top-tier actress has only grown stronger. Her portrayal in The Girl on a Bulldozer earned her Best New Actress honors at the 43rd Blue Dragon Film Awards and the 58th Grand Bell Awards. Most recently, her charm and emotional resonance in the 2024 hit drama Lovely Runner further expanded her fanbase.

Joining her is Lee Jong Won, who continues his steady rise in the industry following his work in the romance series Brewing Love and the historical action drama Knight Flower. In Salmokji, he will take on the role of Ki Tae, a character who confronts the disturbing mystery alongside Soo In. His character is described as someone skeptical yet deeply empathetic, offering a counterbalance to Soo In’s emotional unraveling.

Lee has demonstrated an impressive ability to adapt to diverse roles, and Salmokji marks a major turning point in his career as it serves as his first leading role in a major commercial film. His performance is expected to add a grounded, human dimension to the otherwise unsettling and surreal atmosphere of the movie.

At the helm of Salmokji is director Lee Sang Min, an acclaimed filmmaker known for his distinctive style and award-winning short films such as Honor Guard and Hamjinabi. Furthermore, filming for Salmokji is scheduled to begin in May, with production teams currently finalizing location details and casting the remaining supporting roles.

