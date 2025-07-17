Devdutt Padikkal’s net worth in 2025: IPL salaries, endorsement deals, and off-field earnings

Devdutt Padikkal is proving there’s more than one way to win in cricket. While others flash their lifestyle online, he’s focused on staying consistent, both with the bat and the bank balance. At just 25, the Kerala-born southpaw has already become one of the highest earners among his generation, thanks to a strong IPL (Indian Premier League) presence and a growing list of brand endorsements.

With every season, his value continues to climb, even when injury kept him off the field in key games.

IPL windfalls and domestic domination

Padikkal’s rise in Indian cricket has been closely tied to the IPL. Between 2022 and 2023, he earned Rs 7.75 crore a season with Rajasthan Royals and then Lucknow Super Giants. In 2024, RCB brought him back at the same price. This year, though, they retained him at Rs 2 crore—a notable dip, but still a solid figure.

In the 2025 IPL, he put up 247 runs in 10 games with a sharp strike rate of 150.61. A hamstring injury kept him out of the final, but it didn’t stop his stock from climbing elsewhere. At the 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 auction, Padikkal became the most expensive player on the list.

Hubli Tigers picked him up for Rs 13.20 lakh, more than any other cricketer in the event. Today, his total IPL earnings come to over Rs 25 crore, per Mint.

Endorsements and lifestyle: Low-key, high value

When it comes to brand deals, Padikkal is not short on offers. He has teamed up with Puma, Vivo, Eatfit, and SS, brands that know his market appeal. These deals add a significant chunk to his income without overexposing his image.

His personal life is surprisingly grounded. He lives in a well-kept home in Edappal, Kerala, and drives a Toyota Fortuner and Kia Seltos—both smart, practical picks. No sports cars. No designer collections. And no high-end shopping sprees making headlines.

Padikkal keeps his finances tight. Little is known about his investments, as he prefers to stay quiet about where his money goes. Per MyKhel, Devdutt Padikkal’s estimated net worth, as of 2025, is between Rs 19 and Rs 22 crore.

