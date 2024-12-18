2024 MBC Drama Awards: When the Phone Rings' Yoo Yeon Seok-Chae Soo Bin, Knight Flower's Lee Jong Won-Honey Lee, more earn Best Couple nominations

The 2024 MBC Drama Awards is just around the corner. Ahead of the much-awaited day, let's have a look at who all have been nominated for the Best Couple award this year. From When the Phone Rings' Yoon Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin to Knight Flower's Honey Lee and Lee Jong Won, all of these on-screen pairs have captivated the viewers with their great chemistry.

On December 18, MBC announced the nominee list for this year's Best Couple. When the Phone Rings couple Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin earned the nomination for their heart-fluttering chemistry. Their great synergy as well as individual performance is now the talk of the town. From nailing emotional scenes to winning hearts with their romance, the couple definitely deserves the nomination.

On the other hand, Honey Lee and Lee Jong Won who showed great chemistry in their historical drama Knight Flower also won the nomination for Best Couple at the 2024 MBC Awards. Honey Lee starred as Jo Yeo Hwa, a virtuous widow who is secretly living a double life. Lee Jong Won played the role of a military officer with exceptional skills in martial arts. These two characters' union in Knight Flower unfolds a thrilling story filled with romance, action, and comedy.

Another couple competing for the MBC award is the Chief Detective in 1958. Lee Je Hoon and Lee Dong Hwi, who showed great chemistry as fellow detectives, have also earned the Best Couple nomination. While they didn't play lovers unlike other nominees, their camaraderie and friendship definitely deserve the esteemed award.

Han Suk Kyu and Chae Won Bin from Dobt also earned the nomination. Just like Lee Je Hoon and Lee Dong Hwi, these two starred a father-daughter duo. However, their synergy was one of the top interests in this drama. As they deal with a difficult situation, their connection grows deeper while also presenting dilemmas.

Finally, Bitter Sweet Hell stars Kim Hee Sun and Lee Hye Young rounded up the nomination for Best Couple at the 2024 MBC Drama Awards. They portrayed a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law duo in this drama.

