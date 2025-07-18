Did Justin Bieber Refuse to Pay USD 31 Million to Scooter Braun Because of Hailey Bieber? Reason Revealed

Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun’s debt clearance is on hold. According to media sources, the musician is relying on his wife, Hailey Bieber, to pay the amount to his former business partner.

Sources claimed that the singer is waiting for the latter’s Rhode deal to hit the bank, and following the amount being credited, he will clear off the debts.

On July 10, it was reported that the Baby singer had agreed to pay Braun 31 million USD after an audit claimed that the musician owed him millions.

Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun’s multimillion-dollar deal

According to the source close to the SWAG crooner, Bieber had borrowed a loan from Scooter Braun after he went into debt due to the cancelation of the 2022 Justice Tour. As per the reports, the musician suffered from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and the cancelation of the performances cost him USD 26 million.

At the time, Braun “stepped in to help” and paid the singer 26 million through his company, HYBE. Moreover, Scooter also had over 11 million unpaid commissions, half of which Justin will have to pay.

Meanwhile, Bieber’s settlement of the debt with Braun came from Hailey’s USD 1 billion deal with the company e.l.f., which the runway model reached in May.

Taking to her Instagram account, the businesswoman announced that she sold her beauty brand, Rhode, to e.l.f. In the caption she mentioned, “When I launched @rhode in 2022, I always had big dreams for the company, and the most important thing to me is to keep bringing rhode to more spaces, places, and faces globally.”

Before her announcement, an insider revealed that the mom of one was the sole breadwinner of the house. Opening up about Bieber's financial conditions, a source revealed, “He’ll spend $300,000 at the Nobu at Coachella. He hasn’t worked in a really long time.”

As for the money matters of the musician, it was out in the public domain a few months before he released his new album, SWAG.

