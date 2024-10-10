All Suzy K-dramas and movies on Netflix to make you fall for her: Doona, Uncontrollably Fond, Wonderland and more

Suzy is a versatile actress who has undoubtedly taken the world by surprise with her acting prowess that knows no bounds. The actress who initially began as a K-pop singer now reigns high as one of the most promising actresses to look out for. Suzy also known as Bae Suzy has been captivating with her performances across K-dramas and movies which can be taken as a testament to her moving acting.

All Suzy K-dramas and movies on Netflix to make you fall head over heels for the actress

1. Doona!

Cast: Suzy, Yang Se Jong

IMDB Rating: 7.1

Release year: 2023

Genre: Romance

Suzy’s last drama was Doona! and it was a big testament to the actress’ boundless talent as she aced the role of a K-pop star who suddenly goes into hiding. Based on the hit webtoon The Girl Downstairs by Min Song Ah, Doona! paints a realistic picture of the otherwise glamorous world of K-pop.

Doona follows the love story of a retired K-pop idol Doona (Bae Suzy) and an ordinary student and math genius, Lee Won Jun (Yang Se Jong) who meet at a share house. The meeting soon turns into so much more.

2. Uncontrollably Fond

Cast: Suzy, Kim Woo Bin, Lim Ju Hwan, Lim Ju Eun

IMDB Rating: 8.1

Release year: 2016

Genre: Romance, Melodrama

One of the most moving and emotional acting performances given by Suzy was in Uncontrollably Fond. Her portrayal of Noh Eul connected with fans and viewers quite deeply.

Uncontrollably Fond follows the story of Noh Eul and Shin Joon Young (Kim Woo Bin) who used to be high school sweethearts but got separated. They reunite as adults when Noh Eul is given the offer to shoot a documentary covering Shin Joon Young.

Taking this as a chance to mend their relationship and win her heart back, Joo Young goes far and beyond. And as they work together their romance once more blooms.

3. Start-Up

Cast: Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho, Kang Han Na

IMDB Rating: 8

Release year: 2013

Genre: Romance, Teen, Drama

Start-Up is based in a fictional Silicon Valley in South Korea called Sandbox. It follows the story of young people trying hard to make out in the big world of startup companies.

Suzy’s Seo Dal Mi in Start-Up surprises at every turn with her professional and emotional side perfectly portrayed. It follows the story of Seo Dal Mi, Nam Do San, and Han Ji Pyeong who unite to bring a start-up to life. Further Dal Mi believes that Nam Do San is her pen pal and first love, which drives him to venture into the start-up in hopes of making it a reality.

4. Wonderland

Cast: Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Choi Woo Shik, Jung Yu Mi, Tang Wei

IMDB Rating: 6.2

Release year: 2024

Genre: Science Fiction, Romance, Drama

Bae Suzy was recently seen in the movie Wonderland and left everyone blown away with her performance.

Wonderland is based in a world where people have the opportunity to see their departed loved ones with an AI service. This artificial intelligence is called Wonderland and allows people to see their lost loved ones by reconstructing them in simulated video calls.

Following the story of people who used the Wonderland service, the movie focuses on the various problems faced by them when the line between reality and virtual begins to blur.

5. Vagabond

Cast: Suzy, Lee Seung Gi, Shin Sung Rok

IMDB Rating: 8.1

Release year: 2019

Genre: Spy, Revenge, Action, Thriller, Crime, Romance

Vagabond is one of the most popular revenge thriller K-dramas and shows Bae Suzy in her action mode. It follows the story of an underrated stuntman Cha Dul Gun who is bringing up his nephew alone.

When his nephew dies in a mysterious plane crash, he begins to unearth the truth behind it and prove to everyone that it was not an accident. He joins hands with National Intelligence Service agent Go Hae Ri (Bae Suzy), finding the truth leads them into a horrendous web of corruption.

6. Dream High

Cast: Suzy, Kim SooHyun, Ok Taecyeon, Hahm Eun Jung, Jang Wooyoung, Lee Ji Eun (IU)

IMDB Rating: 7.6

Release year: 2011

Genre: Teen, Romantic Comedy

Dream High is the drama through which Suzy marked her acting debut. Dream High as the name sounds shows the story of six students at Kirin High School who dream of becoming K-pop idols.

During their time at school, they hone their singing, songwriting, and dancing skills while navigating feelings of love. They work hard to debut by supporting and guiding each other. Suzy stars as Go Hye Mi who is interested in opera but chooses to become an idol to pay for her father’s debuts while Kim Soo Hyun’s Song Sam Dong develops a crush on her.

BONUS: Upcoming Suzy drama on Netflix to keep an eye out for

All The Love You Wish For

Cast: Suzy, Kim Woo Bin, Ahn Eun Jin, Noh Sang Hyun

Release year: 2025 (possible release)

Genre: Romantic Comedy, Fantasy

All The Love You Wish For (Working title, subject to change) is one of the most awaited K-dramas in the upcoming year as it brings Suzy and Kim Woo Bin together once again on screen. The drama is also creating much buzz as it is being penned by the noted The Glory writer Kim Eun Sook.

All The Love You Wish For follows the story of Jinn (Kim Woo Bin), a genie who is awakened after 1000 years by Ka Young (Suzy), a cold-blooded woman. They fight over the three wishes while setting the stage for a fantastical romantic comedy full of heartwarming moments.

Nothing more left to do, but swoon over Suzy’s unlimited acting talent by binge-watching her K-dramas and movies on Netflix now!

